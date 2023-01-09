Hogwarts Legacy Developers Teases Spell Casting

There are never any shortages of hype and anticipation based on Hogwarts Legacy. The video game was instantly anticipated by fans worldwide upon its announcement. While we’re still waiting for the game’s release date to finally arrive, there are still plenty of teases and marketing materials released for players to awe over. Today, the development team opted to provide players with another sneak peek into the wonderful world of Hogwarts Legacy. Check out this spell cast in action.

Hogwarts Legacy is being developed under Avalanche Software, and during its development progress, the studio has slowly started to share more insight into the game. This past year, we got stream highlights showing off different sections of the game and its features. Despite these showcases highlighting several areas of Hogwarts Legacy, there are still snippets of information shared on the likes of Twitter. The social media account for Hogwarts Legacy highlighted different characters, environments, and even gameplay mechanics in the past.

Today, the developers shared the spell cast of Accio, which is a summoning charm. This is a spell that, when triggered, will cause an object to fly straight to the individual. Within an eight-second clip released on Twitter, viewers can watch three different instances where a player can trigger the Accio spell. From grabbing objects to even enemies, Accio looks to be quite a useful spell to throw out during the game. Again, this is not the only time a spell was shared through the official Twitter account for Hogwarts Legacy.

In a tweet earlier this month, the developers highlighted Incendio, which allows a player to cast fire onto an object or enemy. You can view that spell being used in action in the tweet embedded above. As for Hogwarts Legacy, the game is set to launch on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Unfortunately, for last-generation console platforms, you’ll have a longer wait.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will receive the game on April 4, 2023. Meanwhile, those on the Nintendo Switch should see the game arrive on the platform this July 25, 2023. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to arrive in the marketplace finally, you can check out the game trailer for Hogwarts Legacy in the video we have embedded below. Otherwise, there are two previous streams that the developers held last year. One of the streams highlights combat and a tour of Hogwarts, while the other features flying along with mythical creatures you’ll encounter.

Source