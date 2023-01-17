We Know How Long Hogwarts Legacy Will Be

It's not that long as far as open world games go, but for Harry Potter fans there's some added value for them.

Thanks to some early leaks, we now know how long Hogwarts Legacy will be to finish, both if you just play the main campaign and for completists.

Our source has shared this text on Twitter:

“Game Duration?

35 hrs.

70 hrs with side quest and 100% of the game.

As open world games come and go, Hogwarts Legacy is relatively short. While there are plenty of other open world games that last far shorter, there are also considerably larger games to match the expectations of committed gamers.

For the sake of making a comparison, here is how long a few of the most popular and recent open world games take to beat, based on data collected by HowLongToBeat.com:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: 60 hours to finish the campaign, 139 hours to complete everything

The Legend of Zelda Breath Of The Wild: 50 hours to finish the campaign, 189 hours to complete everything

God of War Ragnarok: 25 hours to finish the campaign, 52 ½ hours to complete everything

Cyberpunk 2077: 24 hours to finish the campaign, 103 hours to complete everything

With all of this taken into account, Hogwarts Legacy may not quite be the epic adventure that will have players spend years scouring every corner for every detail. But it should still serve to satisfy the average Harry Potter fan looking to complete the game, and then afterwards seek to play through it again with different characters.

As we had already covered, Portkey Games did officially confirm there will be four character slots available for Hogwarts Legacy. They will also each have their own dedicated saves, including autosaves and save slots. Usually, open world game developers don’t take this step, in favor of putting as much as possible into the game so that you can build and modify your character any which way you desire.

For Hogwarts Legacy, there is an added element of fan service that wasn’t even there in the original Harry Potter games. Instead of playing and reliving Harry Potter himself, you get to create your own narrative, living out the life of a Hogwarts student. And then when you’re done learning the ins and outs of the game, you can then relive it again and again, using different characters that can then live out these events as you would like it.

That possibility for role playing is what will distinguish Hogwarts Legacy from its kin in the open world video game space.

Hogwarts Legacy will release on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

