Hogwarts Legacy Developers Offers A Closer Look At The Sorting Hat

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to hit the marketplace this coming month, and it has more than a few gamers eagerly anticipating its release. While we still have a slight wait on our hands, there is time for developers to highlight new aspects of the game. On the official Twitter account for Hogwarts Legacy, developers have shared several characters, spells to even environments featured within the game. Today, a new tweet showcased the iconic Sorting Hat from the franchise.

If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, have read the novels, or watched the films, then you undoubtedly remember the iconic Sorting Hat. It’s a hat that has been used for generations and is placed on a newcomer student to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The process is relatively straightforward. Newcomers to the school are gathered together and presented to the rest of the school. From there, a student is called up one at a time to wear the Sorting Hat as the Sorting Hat will dwell within their mind to understand their skills and attributes. Afterward, the Sorting Hat will shout out what house the student will be sent to for their time at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Remember, the witch or wizard always has the final say as to which House they belong to. #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/9vA7HVLMzk — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 10, 2023

Today, a new tweet showcases the Sorting Hat up close. We’re not sure just how well the Sorting Hat might be featured within the game. We already know that there is the ability to decide what house and even your wand for the game through the Wizarding World website. This is before the game actually releases, so you can go ahead and make your choices now. Just like the novels and films, Hogwarts Legacy will feature Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and lastly, Slytherin.

Once sorted, you’ll encounter a unique dorm setup for your house. Likewise, within the franchise, houses are always competing throughout the school year. As the year proceeds, a house can earn points for various triumphs or lose them by breaking the rules. The house with the most points will take home the House Cup at the end of the year. Again, the game is set to launch next month, February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, those on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will receive the game on April 4, 2023. Lastly, Nintendo Switch owners will get the ability to purchase the game on July 25, 2023. Currently, it doesn’t look like this game is struggling to get preorders in for the title, as we’ve already seen reports showing a strong game launch is inbound.

