Hogwarts Legacy: How To Solve Every Puzzle Object In Hogwarts | What Spells To Use On Everything

Hogwarts Legacy is a very different kind of open-world adventure. There is a vast area to explore, filled with enemy encampments, monster dens and poacher ambushes — but for most of your adventure, you’ll be using spells to solve weird little puzzles that are littered literally everywhere. The school for the magically gifted is absolutely stuffed with little secret objects you can interact with. There are statues you can light on fire, weird mirrors, doors with strange symbols, secret doors, suspicious orbs and locked cabinets. There are so many weird objects on and around the school grounds, you might wonder how to actually interact with all of them.

That’s why we’re here. Below, you’ll find a complete list of every object type you can interact with and how to ‘solve’ them. Sometimes you’ll need a specific spell to make these mini-objectives work. Sometimes you’ll need to complete certain classes before you can even think of interacting. Whatever the reason, we’ll describe the means to complete these puzzles and what you’ll get for doing them. Not all puzzle elements are created equal, and you just might want to skip some of these interactive objects.

What Spells To Use | How To Solve Everything In Hogwarts

NOTE: To unlock spells, simply progress in the main story. If you don’t have a spell yet, you’ll need to progress until a main quest or side-quest unlocks the spell listed below.

Flying Page: Use Accio to pull flying pages toward you. Can also be used on any pages — if a normal page is too far away, you can also use Accio.

Moth Mirror: Activate to see an image of a location somewhere in Hogwarts. Go to the location shown on the mirror and use Lumios to attract Gives Field Guide Pages.

Moth Mirrors can only be solved after completing the ‘Like A Moth To A Frame‘ side-quest in Central Hall, Library Annex.

Orb Statue: Use Levioso on the stone statues holding an orb. Gives Field Guide Pages.

Flying Page: Use Accio on flying pages to grab them. Gives Field Guide Pages.

Dragon Brazier: Use Incendio to light the dragon statue brazier / fire pit. Gives Field Guide Pages.

Gargoyle Brazier: Also use Incendio to light — if they’re too far away, use Confringo to launch a long-rage bolt. These are often too far away to hit with standard Incendio. Gives Field Guide Pages.

Symbol Door: Solve the Arch Symbol Doors by completing the two equation puzzles. These are simple math puzzles. Find the “?” and “??” rollers to select the correct symbol to complete the equation. Gives Collection objects and gear.

House Cabinet: Find the flying key (looks like a dragonfly) and follow it back to the locked cabinet. Slap the key into the keyhole when it passes. Gives a House Token.

House Cabinets can only be opened after completing ‘The Daedalian Keys‘ side-quest found in the Transfiguration Courtyard, Astronomy Wing.

Eye Chest: Use Disillusionment to turn invisible and approach the chest. Gives 500 coins.

Owl Wall: Walls with owl reliefs carved into the wall can be interacted with. These are secret walls that swivel, revealing a hidden chest.

Locked Door: Use Alohomora on locks. To upgrade, find Demiguise Statues that only appear at night. Requires you to find 9 to unlock Level 2 doors, and 13 to unlock Level 3 doors.

Demiguise Statue: These statues only appear at night. Use Revelio to spot them. These will only appear after taking Mr. Moon’s quest — which becomes available after the season changes to fall.

Merlin Trial: Use Mallowsweet on the stone circles in the ground. These stone circles have a swirl pattern. Activating them with Mallowsweet will initiate a small puzzle. You’ll need to use magic to light fires, move orbs into holders, or other challenge with spells. Completing a Merlin Trial will unlock challenge rewards that increase your total gear slots.

Astronomy Table: Only available after completing ‘Astronomy Class’ — this becomes available after the season changes and completing the main quest set (including ‘In The Shadow of the Estate’). Completing this class will allow you to use Astronomy Tables found in and around Hogwarts. No specific reward. Required to complete a challenge.

That’s all the different objects you can solve in the world map. We’ll add more (and more pictures) as we discover them.