Hogwarts Legacy First 25 Minutes Of Gameplay Unveiled

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the more anticipated video games of 2023. Fans can’t wait to dive into this open-world RPG. But with it comes plenty of expectations of what this game should include from the novels and cinematic experiences. We’re just days away from the full launch of the game, but while we’re waiting, we do have some new gameplay footage. A new video upload from IGN showcased the first opening moments of Hogwarts Legacy. This first bit of gameplay footage can be viewed in the video embedded above.

With that said, if you’re looking to avoid spoilers, this might be a video you’ll want to avoid. The Hogwarts Legacy title has been incredibly hyped up these past few weeks as developers get ready for its release. In fact, those of you who have early access to the title will get the ability to start your journey into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry tomorrow. February 7, 2023, will be the first day players with early access can start the game, while the rest of us will be waiting until the full launch to come on February 10, 2023.

Fortunately, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, you’ll get the ability to preload the game ahead of the launch. This should allow you the ability to dive right into the game when it releases for everyone. But you’ll find the same treatment is not given to PC players. Instead, those on PC will have to download and install the game when it’s actually released into the marketplace. We’re not given a reason why preloading is not available on PC, but again those who have early access can start the download process starting tomorrow or on February 10, 2023, when the full launch happens.

Again, Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 10, 2023, when players will start their journey as a witch or wizard. It’s worth noting that this is the launch date for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, those on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will get the game on April 4, 2023. Lastly, we know the Nintendo Switch will receive the game on July 25, 2023, just as long as there are no unexpected delays to push the console platform launch dates back. In the meantime, you can check out the new gameplay footage, which showcases the opening moments of Hogwarts Legacy in the video embedded above.