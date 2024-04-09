Iron Man Video Game Finally Gets Development Update

The Iron Man video game that has been in developement since 2022, which is when it was first announced. This game is something that many are looking forward to since there really hasn’t been a standalone Iron Man game since the older PS2 and PS3 games feature a lot of the same storyline as the original movies.

There has finally been an update regarding the developement of the game from Electironic Arts and the Motive Studio. Since the announcement of the game finally went public, there hadn’t been much going around about what was happening with the game overall, but now we know a bit more than we did before.

EA posted recently a publisher gave an update according to ComicBook about the stage of developement the game is going through. Something that was talked about is that the Motive Company has been pushing some workers to the Battefield franchise to focus on that, but they also made sure tobe clean that Iron Man is still moving forward and that it is still a huge priority for the studio overall.

The blog goes on to read: “In parallel, development continues to move forward on our Iron Man project, led by Olivier Proulx (Executive Producer) and Ian Frazier (Creative Director). The team made excellent progress this year, hitting a major internal milestone and laying a robust foundation for the journey ahead. Iron Man is an important priority for Motive, and I’m very proud of the work we’ve accomplished so far.”

For now, we don’t know much else regarding the new Iron Man game from Marvel Studios Games, but we can hope for a 2025 release date for it.