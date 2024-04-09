Call of Duty Gets Update, Bringing Vehicles To Rebirth Island

Call of Duty Modern Warefare III and Warzone have gotten another new update just a few days after the launch of season 3, bringing many new features and fixes. This patch brings new weapon increases and some changes to multiplayer…as well as vehicles have now been added to the Rebirth Island map as well which weren’t there before.

When it comes to the Warfare, there were to increases and improvements made to weapons, including the SVA 545 assault rifle has received a buff, which is supposed to be a 40% increase to damage range according to GameSpot. There is also more increases made to the near-medium and medium damage ranges.

Some other adjustments are the developers added some additional spawning points in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint modes which are pretty good. There are some other things that were updated in the patch notes, see full list for Call of Duty below.

GLOBAL

STABILITY

Addressed a crash that could occur while viewing Weapon Attachments.

CUSTOMIZATION

Resolved various issues with Quick Equipping Weapon Charms in the Store.

Corrected the display names of the Season 3 Prestige Emblems.

SETTINGS

Addressed an issue causing the Latency telemetry widget to constantly display N/A.

MW3 MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes Armory Unlock Challenges will now display a splash upon completion. Operators will no longer appear to have two Riot Shields equipped in the Lobby. Removing certain Conversion Kits is now properly reflected in the Gunsmith. Weekly Challenge countdown timer will no longer display an invalid time as the Midseason update approaches. Corrected positioning of the FJX Horus in the Gunsmith. Calling Card and Emblem rewards from Weapon Mastery completion are now displayed properly in the After-Action Report. Removing a Weapon Sticker in the Gunsmith will no longer cause the placement indicators to disappear. Revised Pros/Cons labels for multiple Attachments to better reflect their true properties.



GAMEPLAY

Improved deprioritization of spawn locations while any Killstreak is active and nearby.

PROGRESSION

Ripper Light Stock for the FJX Horus will no longer appear locked and without unlock requirements.

Improved tracking of one-shot kills for the What’s Your Sign? Camo for the MORS.

MAPS

Shipment Added additional spawn points to improve the probabality of a quality spawn selection in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint Modes.

Tanked Enemy nameplates are no longer visible through the walls of the Tunnel.



WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Assault Rifles «

SVA 545 Increased maximum damage range from 31.8m to 44.5m (+40%). Increased near-medium damage range from 44.5m to 51.8m (+17%). Increased medium damage range from 51.8m to 61m (+18%).



» Submachine Guns «

FJX Horus Optic Attachments with an integrated laser are no longer compatible with the ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle.



» Light Machine Guns «

TAQ Evolvere Removed duplicate ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Muzzle Attachment.



» Sniper Rifles «

MORS Hurricane 9 Variable Optic Removed the ability to equip this incompatible Attachment. Photonic Charge Barrel Improved consistency of penetration damage through enemy Operators.



PERKS

Ninja Vest (Vest) While equipped with Reinforced Boots, players now gain the effects of Running Sneakers.

Compression Carrier (Vest) Kills with a Launcher will now immediately trigger health regeneration.



EQUIPMENT

EMD Grenade (Tactical) Changed the tracker removal keybind to Interact on keyboard input devices. Improved prioritization when multiple actions are available for the tracker removal keybind. Tracker removal time is now aligned with the HUD progress bar.

Scatter Mine (Tactical) Enemy stun effects are now correctly applied in Hardcode Modes.

C4 (Lethal) Detonation can no longer occur until stuck to a surface for 500ms.



Note: This mechanic was expected for the Season 3 update but did not function as intended at the time of release.

KILLSTREAKS

Guardian-SC Ledge Hanging after equipping the Guardian-SC will no longer cause the player to become unable to fire their Weapon.

Remote Turret Attempting to deploy while swimming will no longer cause the player to become unable to fire their Weapon.



WARZONE

GAMEPLAY

» REBIRTH ISLAND | RESURGENCE «

Vehicles Ground vehicles have been enabled on Rebirth Island.



WEAPONS

SUBMACHINE GUNS

WEAPONADJUSTMENTS

FJX HORUS

Optic Attachments with an integrated laser are no longer compatible with the ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle.

LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

WEAPONADJUSTMENTS

TAQ EVOLVERE

Removed duplicate ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Muzzle Attachment.

SNIPER RIFLES

WEAPONADJUSTMENTS

MORS

Hurricane 9 Variable Optic Removed the ability to equip this incompatible Attachment.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing tactical and lethal equipment from auto picking up.

Fixed an issue preventing players from shooting their weapon while ledge hanging after picking up the Gaurdian-SC killstreak.

Fixed an issue preventing the red outline on the border of the minimap to display when under the effects of an enemy’s Advanced UAV.

Fixed an issue preventing one shot protection from functioning in Ranked Play: Resurgence.

Fixed an issue causing too many and UAV Towers to spawn in Ranked Play: Resurgence.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from equipping unlocked items in the Rank Overview within the Rank Rewards Menu.