Hogwarts Legacy: How To Craft Healing Potions | Ingredients Guide

Healing Potions, called Wiggenweld Potions in Hogwarts Legacy, are one of your most important resources. You can carry up to 25 total, and these potions don’t come cheap. You can rarely find them in the environment, but if you’re looking to be frugal, you can craft them yourself by collecting ingredients. There’s just one problem — only one of the ingredients can be found in the game world. There are two ingredients required for each healing potion brew, and both can only be collected through specific means. One can only be found in the world map, while the other can only be grown.

If you’re looking to brew up plenty of Healing Potions, here’s a full guide explaining how to get everything you need — and how to get plenty of it. There are specific locations where you can easy load up on Horklump Juice. Return after three days and all the collection nodes will respawn. And once you unlock the Room of Requirement — a special customizable room — you’ll be able to collect all the grown ingredients you’ll ever need.

More Hogwarts Legacy guides:

Sorting Ceremony Guide | Character Customization Guide | How To Unlock Broom Flight | All Hogwarts Puzzle Object Solutions | How To Solve Beast Symbol Doors | How To Increase Gear Slots | How To Unlock Doors | How To Catch A Hippogriff | How To Earn Money Fast | How To Level Up Fast | House Tokens Locations Guide

Potion Crafting Guide | How To Make Wiggenwald Potions

After completing the quest ‘Secrets of the Restricted Section‘ main quest, you’ll unlock the Herbilogy Class and the Potion-Making Class. After completing the Potion Class, you’ll unlock a potion-crafting table where you can begin crafting potions.

You can also buy potions in Hogsmeade. Potion ingredients are also sold in Hogsmeade. New potion recipes can be purchased from the potion shop in Hogsmeade.

How To Craft Healing Potions : Horklump Juice + Dittany Leaves Horklump Juice : Found in the lower Hogsfield, near the water. Can also be found in or near caves. You’ll find them often while exploring underground chambers or dungeons. Dittany Leaves : You can purchase these from Natty or grow them in the Green House in pots of any size. Unlike Horklump Juice, you can’t find these leaves growing in the wild. Natty (from The Magic Neep) in Hogsmeade also sells seeds for Dittany Leaves.

: Horklump Juice + Dittany Leaves

There are two stores that sell ingredients. Horklump Juice is sold at the Potion Shop in Hogsmeade, while Dittany Leaves are sold at the Dittany Tea Shop — this shop sells ingredients for potion-making.

Go here for x11 Horklump Juice — it respawns every three days.

How To Get Lots of Ingredients : You can earn plenty of both ingredients in the mid-game. If you want plenty of ingredients for free crafting, here’s what you need to do. Horklump Juice : Go to the small dungeon Horklump Hollow , near the Upper Hogsfield. There are 11 Horklump Juice collection nodes in this small dungeon. Wait three days (press [ R3 / Right-Stick ] on the Map Screen to wait) and the collection nodes will respawn. Dittany Leaves : Plant in the Room of Requirement once it is unlocked. You can place 7 planters and have them growing new leaves nonstop. Just revisit the Room of Requirement to collect your leaves periodically.

: You can earn plenty of both ingredients in the mid-game. If you want plenty of ingredients for free crafting, here’s what you need to do.

Once you get more money in the game, you can also use Fertilizer to speed up growing time. Once you have lots of ingredients, you’ll be swimming in easy and cheap potions. No need to waste valuable money on potions ever again.