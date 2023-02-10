Hogwarts Legacy: How To Increase Gear Slots | Upgrading Inventory Capacity Guide

When you first start Hogwarts Legacy, you only have 20 inventory slots total. That’s barely anything in a game that absolutely throws gear pieces at you. While exploring the world map, you’ll very quickly fill your inventory. Any items you collect after your inventory is full are automatically discarded. If you don’t want to lose access to new gear, you’ll either have to destroy what you have — losing out on the potential selling profits — or increase your inventory. And increasing your inventory is surprisingly easy. You just have to know what to do first.

To increase your inventory to 24 and higher, you’ll need to complete special challenges called Merlin Trials. Below, we’ll explain where to find Merlin Trials and when they’ll unlock. Just finishing a Merlin Trial isn’t enough to earn more inventory slots. You’ll also need to complete one more step, which we’ll also explain below. Boost your inventory and carry more stuff — you’ll want to do this ASAP.

How To Increase Gear Capacity | Merlin Trials Guide

Merlin Trials are special challenges found around the large map all around Hogwarts. A Merlin Trial is marked with a stone circle with a swirl pattern. To activate them, you’ll need to complete the main quest ‘The Girl From Uagadou‘, which becomes available after completing the main quest in the Restricted Section — after completing this quest in Lower Hogsfield, you’ll learn more about Merlin Trials.

Merlin Trials can only be activated with Mallowsweet. These can be purchased from Hogsmeader — after activating a Merlin Trial, you’ll need to solve a simple puzzle in the environment. The puzzle is always located nearby. For the first puzzle, you’ll need to light four raised metal torches with your flame spell. For other nearby Merlin Puzzles, you’ll need to roll a large metal orb into a sunken metal spot.

Increasing Gear Capacity | Quick Steps Complete the main story quest ‘ The Girl From Uagadou ‘. During this quest, you’ll automatically complete the first Merlin Trial. Complete two Merlin Trials . Open the Challenges Menu under the Exploration Tab and claim your reward.



To increase your gear capacity, you need to complete TWO Merlin Trials — and make sure to open the Field Guide and unlock your reward from the Exploration Tab in the Challenges menu. This will add +4 Gear Slots to your inventory. Next time, you’ll need to complete 6 Merlin Trials, and so on.

The first Merlin Trial is here. You’ll find another directly north along the coast.

Merlin Trial #1 : Lower Hogsfield – On the beach to the east of the marker.

: Lower Hogsfield – On the beach to the east of the marker. Merlin Trial #2: Lower Hogsfield – Found up the beach to the north of the Hogsfield marker.

Complete these two Merlin Trials, claim your reward, and you’ll have 24 slots instead of 20. Complete 6 Merlin Trials to get even more slots — and finish all of them to get the maximum number of slots. Every slot is worth it.