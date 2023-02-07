Hogwarts Legacy: How To Solve All 3 Secrets Of Hogwarts | Solutions Guide

Hogwarts Legacy gives you a massive recreation of Hogwarts to explore, allowing your student to access every single room in the school. There is no area you’re locked out of. It takes time to explore everything in the story, but you’ll eventually gain access to every locked door and hidden room. The only things barring you from certain areas are little puzzles called ‘Hogwarts Secrets‘. If you check your Field Guide Challenges, under the Exploration tab, you can find three secrets. For each secret you complete, you’ll unlock a special customization outfit. And that doesn’t include the Legendary Chests and Collection Chests you can only find by cracking open all three secret rooms.

If you’re eager to open up everything and want to know how to solve these three secrets, we’ve got a full rundown of locations and puzzle solutions. These are the three official Hogwarts secrets. You’ll have to wait until the Winter season to unlock them all, but you can get started one at least one of them as soon as you arrive at school. Learn more about the secrets with the complete puzzle guide below.

Secret #1: Viaduct Courtyard Bridge

Travel to the Viaduct Courtyard in the Great Hall. There’s a bridge down below — you’ll notice symbols on the four corners of the bridge. To begin this puzzle, use Incendio or any fire magic to light the braziers on fire.

Once all four are lit up, you’ll see that you can interact with the brazier — turning it reveals a number. Each symbol is connected to a number — 1, 2, 3 and 4. Look at the round metal image at the front of the bridge. It is built into the ground. The bronze plate shows which symbol is related to each number.

Solution : Stand at the double doors to the Library Annex and look at the bridge. Front-Left : IV Front-Right : II Back Left : I Back Right : III

Input the correct numbers and a hatch will open on the bridge. Down below, you’ll find two Collection Chests and a Legendary Chest.

Secret #2: South Annex Pendulum

The second secret is located on the upper levels of the South Wing. You’ll need the unlocking spell by completing Mr. Moon’s quest to access the upper floors of the Faculty Wing. The puzzle is found in the giant clock tower gears room.

Go downstairs until you find a massive pendulum swinging across four symbols. We’ll call these symbols 1, 2, 3 and 4. Each symbol is connected to a door in the clock tower area. The door is sealed shut with a metal grate — the grate will only open when the pendulum passes by it.

To open the four doors, use the spell Glacio on the pendulum when it is over one of the four symbols. Then go to the connecting room. There are four rooms we can unlock to gather treasure from. If you want to free the pendulum early, use Incendio.

Room #1: At the very bottom of the Clock Tower room, in the Courtyard where the Floo Flame is located.

Room #2: One level above the bottom floor. There's a pendulum you can use here too.

Room #3: To the right of the pendulum itself on the upper level. This is most likely your first.

Room #4: Found in the stairwell leading up from the previous room.

Enter all four rooms to complete the secret.

Secret #3: The Headmaster’s Key

To complete this secret, you need to unlock Alohomora 3 to access Level 3 locks. Progress in the main story quest to access the Headmaster’s Office — this is only available in the Winter. The third trial is located here. The Headmaster’s Office is located at the top of the Grand Staircase, above the Trophy Room.

Unlock the door to the left as you enter to reach an exterior walkway. The walkway leads upstairs to another locked door. Unlock it to access a small office. Entering this room unlocks the ‘Room With A View‘ trophy.

Collect the ‘Key of Admittance‘ from the desk, then go back downstairs to the entrance of the Headmaster’s Office. There’s a door with a massive lock. Unlocking this door completes the secret challenge. You’ll find a Legendary Chest and two Collection Chests. There’s also a hard-to-get Field Guide page.