Hogwarts Legacy: How To Upgrade Ancient Magic Meter | Hotspot Locations

The plot of Hogwarts Legacy revolves around Ancient Magic. Your new student has an affinity for the stuff — only you can see Ancient Magic, and by defeating enemies, you’ll build up a bar, allowing you to unleash an ultra-powerful blast that defeats regular enemies in a single hit. Ancient Magic is one of your cornerstone abilities, but you’ll only have two charges at any given time. To increase your maximum Ancient Magic, you’ll need to find hidden hotspots on the map.

Ancient Magic Hotspots are old ruins you can explore. By activating a hotspot, several nodes of magic will appear around the area. You’ll need to puzzle and clamber through the ruins to find all the nodes. Once you absorb them all, you’ll complete the activity. By completing a specific number of these activities, you’ll gain an extra bar on your meter. Each additional bar gives you a full charge of Ancient Magic to unleash. The more magic, the more hurt you can easily put down on swarms of enemies. Here’s how unlocking more Ancient Magic works.

How To Increase Your Ancient Magic Meter

To increase your Ancient Magic Meter, you’ll need to find Ancient Magic Hotspots. These are special locations on the world map where ancient magic resides — going to these locations, you’ll need to activate the ancient magic and collect the nodes that appear in the area. This is a quick platforming challenge, where you’ll need to explore ruins to find all the nodes.

How To Unlock Additional Ancient Magic Meter: Complete two Ancient Magic Hotspots. This completes an Exploration Challenge in your Field Guide. Make sure to claim your rewards to unlock a longer Ancient Magic Meter.

Hotspots are located all over the world map. You’ll find them typically at large ruins — and more can be accessed in the far southern edge of the map, which can only be reached by travelling through a Goblin Mine. Turn the difficulty down and blaze through the main to unlock a Floo Flame. You can do this even very early in the story.

Hotspot #1 : East of Hogsmeade, south of the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame, and right next to Leopold Babcocke the salesman. There’s a small ruin you can explore.

: East of Hogsmeade, south of the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame, and right next to Leopold Babcocke the salesman. There’s a small ruin you can explore. Hotspot #2 : Found in the Forbidden Forest north of Hogwarts, to the west of the Collector’s Cave Floo Flame, and south of the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame. This is another ruin with magic to collect.

: Found in the Forbidden Forest north of Hogwarts, to the west of the Collector’s Cave Floo Flame, and south of the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame. This is another ruin with magic to collect. Hotspot #3 : Next to the West Forbidden Forest Floo Flame. In the center of the Forbiden Forest.

: Next to the West Forbidden Forest Floo Flame. In the center of the Forbiden Forest. Hotspot #4 : Just southwest of the North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Flame, in the northeast of the Forbidden Forest.

: Just southwest of the North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Flame, in the northeast of the Forbidden Forest. Hotspot #5: South of Brocborrow, found at a large church ruin with several beast dens.

Hotspot #6 : On the hillside ruins northwest of Keenbridge. This area is packed with Ancient Magic Hotspots. There are three surrounding this small village to the south of Hogwarts.

: On the hillside ruins northwest of Keenbridge. This area is packed with Ancient Magic Hotspots. There are three surrounding this small village to the south of Hogwarts. Hotspot #7 : Also, near Keenbridge, in the ruin to the west.

: Also, near Keenbridge, in the ruin to the west. Hotspot #8 : A third one in the ruins to the east of Keenbridge, across the river.

: A third one in the ruins to the east of Keenbridge, across the river. Hotspot #9 : Further south, visit the town of Irondale. There’s a ruin across the ravine to the south of the town.

: Further south, visit the town of Irondale. There’s a ruin across the ravine to the south of the town. Hotspot #10: In the far southern section of the map, find a ruin directly south of the Phoenix Mountain Cave. It’s a ruin at the crossroads.

Hotspot #11 : Travel to the South Poidsear Coast to find an old ruin on the hill. There’s a hotspot at the Floo Flame.

: Travel to the South Poidsear Coast to find an old ruin on the hill. There’s a hotspot at the Floo Flame. Hotspot #12 : Follow the road south from the Coastal Mine Floo Flame to find this hotspot to the north of the bridge.

: Follow the road south from the Coastal Mine Floo Flame to find this hotspot to the north of the bridge. Hotspot #13 : At the Marunweem Bridge Floo Flame, cross to the opposite side to find a ruin.

: At the Marunweem Bridge Floo Flame, cross to the opposite side to find a ruin. Hotspot #14 : Found at the old, ruined manor house on the coast, next to the West Manor Cape Floo Flame.

: Found at the old, ruined manor house on the coast, next to the West Manor Cape Floo Flame. Hotspot #15: Fly southeast from the Cragcroft Shore Floo Flame to find a small ruin near the water, beside a Merlin Trial.

Find all the Ancient Magic Hotspots to fully upgrade your Ancient Magic Meter and unleash even more ultimate magic attacks.