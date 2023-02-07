Hogwarts Legacy: How To Become A Dark Wizard | Dark Arts Guide

Want to take a darker path in Hogwarts Legacy? You’ll always be a hero, but there are choices you can make in a specific storyline that put you on a villainous path. You don’t have to join up with Slytherin (even if that does give you more self-centered dialogue options) to learn about the Dark Arts. There are three optional spells that are incredibly powerful — and incredibly dangerous to your immortal soul. These spells can be permanently missed if you don’t make your dialogue selections carefully. Each one is more powerful than the last. If unleashing the power of unforgiveable magic sounds like something you want to do, learn all about unlocking these spells in the complete guide below.

What Are Dark Arts?

Dark Arts are powerful optional spells — considered ‘Unforgivables‘ in-universe as spells that are so evil, they are banned from Hogwarts. Only Dark Wizards use these spells, and you can choose to avoid learning them if you want to remain on the side of good. Before getting into the Dark Wizard storyline, there’s a secondary way to use Dark Arts spells that doesn’t require going bad. This is only available to some players, but gives you a chance to play around with Dark Arts without fully unlocking them in the story.

Dark Arts Battle Arena: If you’re a Playstation owner, you’ll have access to a unique activity called the Dark Arts Arena. Located in the Forbidden Forest, this special event gives you instant access to all three Dark Arts spells. You can use them to defeat enemies. With the Dark Arts arena, you can use the Dark Arts even if you lock yourself out of the spells permanently.

The Dark Arts Combat Arena is located right next to the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame.

How To Unlock Dark Arts

To begin the Dark Arts quest-line, you need to complete ‘In The Shadow of the Estate‘ main quest. This quest is available in the Fall. After that, follow the Sebastian Sallow side-quests that unlock as you progress further in the story.

NOTE: During these quests, you’ll be given the option to learn the spell or not. You must select the option where you agree to learn the spell — otherwise you’ll permanently be unable to learn it. Depending on your choices, this optional storyline will change drastically. Dark Arts are extremely powerful, but require a sacrifice.

Crucio : Causes most enemies to write in pain as they take damage over time. Also curses the victim – and cursed enemies take extra damage. How To Unlock : Complete ‘In The Shadow of the Stud’ side-quest. This is the first quest and is available during the Fall season.

: Causes most enemies to write in pain as they take damage over time. Also curses the victim – and cursed enemies take extra damage.

Imperio : Temporarily forces enemies to fight as if they were your companion. While under your control, they take reduced damage from other enemies to prolong their allegiance to you. Also curses the victim – and cursed enemies take extra damage. How To Unlock : Complete ‘In The Shadow of Time’ side-quest. This is the second quest, and is available during the Winter season.

: Temporarily forces enemies to fight as if they were your companion. While under your control, they take reduced damage from other enemies to prolong their allegiance to you. Also curses the victim – and cursed enemies take extra damage.

Avada Kedavra : Kills enemies instantly. How To Unlock : Complete ‘In The Shadow of the Relic’ side-quest. This is the second-to-last quest for Sebastian Sallow. Again, you need to choose to learn the spell. Select the text options that encourage learning this unforgivable art.

: Kills enemies instantly.

That’s all three Dark Arts. Depending on if you learn these skills or not, you’ll change this particular storyline permanently.