Hogwarts Legacy: How To Play Early Access

Hogwarts Legacy is finally here!…at least for some. With tomorrow, February 7, being the day that Hogwarts Legacy releases in Early Access, it has many players wondering when they will be able to download the game and when they will be able to play it. Today we will be going over all those things so you will be prepared and ready to play as soon as possible once it launches.

More Hogwarts Legacy guides:

When Can You Play Hogwarts Legacy?

If you purchased the Deluxe Edition you will be able to play the game in Early Access which was part of the pre-order deal, however, console players of the game have a advantage over PC players and here is why. People who purchased Hogwarts Legacy on their PS5 or their Xbox Series X/S will be pleased to know that they can go preload the game now, February 6. However, if you purchased the Deluxe Edition on PC, you will have to wait until Early Access opens on February 7 before you can begin your download…which means you will be a bit behind everyone else on console depending on your PC and internet speed.

So if you purchased the game on on Steam or the Epic Games Store, you will be able to jump into the game on February 7 at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST. This is globally so just double check your timezones with these times listed and you will know as soon as it will be available to you.

For console players, the 72 hour Early Access will begin at midnight, local time, on February 7. So whenever midnight comes for you, that’s when you will be able to hop on the Hogwarts Express. The only timezone difference here are for those in the west of EST…example: 9 pm PST, 10 pm MST, 11 pm CST on February 6, and then 12 am EST on February 7. At least, that’s what the map of release says from the official Twitter page.