Hogwarts Legacy: Will There Be Multiplayer?

Hogwarts Legacy is a highly anticipated game for 2023 which will allow its players to explore the world of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. This game comes from the same amazing creators of Disney Infinity, which was a great multiplayer game where you could build and explore your own worlds. A question that many keep wondering is, will Hogwarts Legacy support multiplayer or co-op? Today we will be answering that question in this guide.

Will Hogwarts Legacy Support A Multiplayer Option?

Many have wondered if Hogwarts Legacy will have multiplayer, co-op, or even cross-play options, but so far it is disappointing to know that the game won’t let us play with our Potterhead friends. The game doesn’t have any multiplayer features with its launch and this was confirmed by the FAQ page as well.

So far, there hasn’t been any added word to whether or not there will be any multiplayer modes coming later on after the games launch, but it also isn’t something that should be ruled out this early. The game has been designed by Avalanche Software as a single-player game however there are some features that might stretch that a bit further. Even if you can’t play with your friends, there are many companions that can joy you on your journey including Sebastian Sallow, Natsai Onai, and Poppy Sweeting.

Hogwarts Legacy is targeted more for purely delivering a magical experience to a single player versus creating a multiplayer game. Furthermore, the first day of downloading you will need internet for Hogwarts Legacy, but afterward you should be able to play the title without a internet connection.

You can play Hogwarts Legacy on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 10, 2023. If you purchased the Deluxe Edition you will have early access starting on the February 7, being able to preload it on your consoles today but you will have to wait to download it on your PC once it releases. The game will be releasing on older consoles and the Nintendo Switch in July.