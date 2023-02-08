Hogwarts Legacy: How To Get All Mounts | Ground Mount & Flying Mount Guide

The broom isn’t your only method of travel on Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll also unlock two mounts — a Flying Mount and a Land Mount. Both have unique properties, and we’re going to explain exactly when you’ll get your magical mitts on them. Both are magical beasts that won’t go down without a fight, and each is a little different that your standard broom travel. If anything, flying on a magical beast is a whole lot more impressive. The Land Mount is even more impressive, able to defeat enemies and smash through barricades with ease. You can even customize your Flying Mount. Learn all about mounts and unlocking them below.

Mounts are an additional way to travel in the open world. Like the Broom Stick, you can summon (or hop off) your mount at any time. Mounts allow you to travel quickly across the map, racing around in style as you take to the skies or race across the highlands.

Mounts are summoned by holding [L1 / LT] and selecting the mount you want on the quick menu.

Hippogriff | Flying Mount How To Unlock : Complete ‘The High Keep’ during the Fall season. This is following Natty’s main quests against the Poachers. The flying mount is the first mount you’ll unlock. The Flying Mount works much like your Flying Broom. You can only fly the Hippogriff in approved areas.



There are more flying mounts, including a Threstral — all other mounts are premium exclusives or pre-order bonuses. They cannot be unlocked in-game.

Graphorn | Land Mount How To Unlock : Complete ‘San Bakar’s Trial’ during the Winter season. This is the fourth trial in the main story. The Graphorn is a giant shore-based sea creature and your second mount. The Graphorn is land-based but can charge to deal damage to enemies or smash through barriers. The Graphorn is the only mount that can also be used for combat. The Graphorn is huge — and can wipe out enemy camps single-handedly with its charge attack. You deal high damage by charging. It can also deal small amounts of damage just by ramming into enemies.



The Graphorn is a massive end-game reward that makes defeating enemies in the open-world a cinch. You can crush everything without even hopping off your mount. Cracked walls don’t stop the Graphorn, as it can charge through wooden gates or castle barriers.