Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Make Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon

Disney Dreamlight Valley has over 100 different recipes in its game even while still in Early Access. Each update brings us more and more, there’s no telling what will be brought in 2023 to the game. Today, we will be teaching you how to make Poached Basil-butter Sturgeon. This recipe will restore 4,961 of your energy when eaten.

Ingredients Needed To Make Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon

Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon is a four-year recipe and is under the entree menu in your recipe catalog. There are only four ingredients needed to prepare this meal, those being one White Sturgeon, one Basil, one Lemon, and one Butter. Basil is an easy first one to find as it is a herb that grows naturally in the Peaceful Meadow. You can pick it up from the ground and put some in storage to hold onto, but you might end up collecting a bunch and can sell some to Goofy or make a ton more recipes.

On the other hand, Butter can only be bought from Remy at the restaurant in the valley. You will need to first complete the Realm Quest for Remy for him and the restaurant to be available in the valley. Now, the harder ingredient will be to find the White Sturgeon fish. This is a fish that players can look for with orange-ish-red circles in the bodies of water in Frosted Heights. If you don’t see any areas with the right colored circles, you can fish else where and you will get the current fish at some point.

Hopefully, this will help you be able to prepare Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon. Disney Dreamlight Valley is now available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.