Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Make Sour Snow Cones

It is that time again, time for another Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe, and this one is just in time for the snowy season. It was just recently that everyone was learning how to make the holiday festive recipes and today this recipe is both great for winter since it involves snow, but also to get ourselves prepared for summer and the warmer seasons. In this guide, we will be teaching you how to make Sour Snow Cones. This dish will restore 1,257 energy, which might not be a lot for some, but it is still a cool recipe to learn.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

Making Sour Snow Cones

The first ingredient you will need to make these Sour Snow Cones is slush ice, which is probably obvious. However, it isn’t very easy to get slush ice at first. In order to unlock slish ice, you will need to reach Friendship level 10 with Remy and from there complete The Unknown Flavor quest. To be able to finish this quest, players will need to have Frozen Heights biome unlocked so they can collect Snowballs. After you have completed this quest, you will be able to purchase this ingredient of slush ice from Remy’s pantry for 150 Star Coins.

The other two ingredients that you will need to complete this recipe are a lot easier to get your hands on. You will need Lemon, which you can find growing on trees in the Forest of Valor biome and the Glade of Trust…meaning you won’t need to spend any Star Coins on them and you probably already have them in your inventory. And the final ingredient you will need is Sugarcane which you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach and it only cost 29 Star Coins for fully-grown Sugarcane or you can get seeds for only 5 Star Coins and wait seven minutes for them to grow.

Now, have fun making Sour Snow Cones! Get Disney Dreamlight Valley on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.