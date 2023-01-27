Forspoken: How To Find The Curio Collector | Secret Merchant Location Guide

Your home base of Cipal isn’t the only place you can spend Old Coins in Forspoken. There’s a secret merchant located in the southwest corner of the map — and its only available very late in the story. Unlike other open-world games, you’re very limited while exploring the map in Forspoken. Without the right spells and movement abilities, you won’t be able to progress through the miasma of corruption, and you especially won’t be able to take on the extremely tough enemies. One of the reasons why you’ll want to explore and find this hidden Curio Collector is because he sells powerful crafting recipes.

Really, he sells items that unlock crafting recipes — and those items are purchased with Old Coins. You’ll find Old Coins most often by solving slide puzzle locks. Slide puzzles can be found on locked doors leading into houses or on chests in the open-world environment. Either way, you’ll be stumbling into dozens of Old Coins during your travels through the main campaign. The Secret Merchant sells far more expensive wares. Instead of 6~ Old Coins to trade, you’ll need 64 to buy the best recipes.

Where To Find The Secret Merchant

The Secret Merchant is an optional seller located deep in the later sections of the map — in the far southwest. For most of your playtime, this area will be marked “???” on the map. It isn’t until later in the story you’ll explore the region (Chapter 11) that you’ll be required to enter this area. Even during your travels here, you can very easily miss a merchant. This is the only other merchant on the map — other than in Cipal, your home base city — so it comes as a surprise.

Curio Collector Location: Located in the Visoria – Inner Visoria Region. From the Inner Visoria Belfry, travel southwest until you locate a small building on the edge of the map.

The Curio Collector is a rare item merchant that deals in high-priced Old Coin items. One of those items is the max price of 64 Old Coins and allows you to gain access to Frey’s original equipment — two pieces of craftable equipment that unlock the ‘Craftperson’ achievement / trophy.

Old Coins can also be spent at the marketplace in Cipal, the main city in the center of the map. The standard Curio Trader sells items that unlock crafting recipes like new necklaces and cloaks.

Old Coins can be found by opening puzzle locks — either puzzle chests or behind puzzle doors. The slide puzzles can be completed in 2, 3 or 4 moves tops. You’ll rarely need to make more moves than that. They’re relatively simple, so if you can’t solve the puzzle in a handful of moves, you can reset the puzzle and try again from the default starting puzzle.