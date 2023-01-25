Forspoken: How To Unlock The Fourth Necklace Upgrade Slot

You get two pieces of equipment in Forspoken — your cloak and necklace. Both can provide useful upgrades to Frey and her magical abilities, but what if you could enhance your necklace even more? Normally you’ll have three upgrade slots, but you can increase that number to four. Below we’ll explain how to increase your upgrade slots and exponentially increase your gear enhancements.

Inventory is very important, and once you unlock the ability to craft in Forspoken, you’ll be able to increase your inventory slots. By spending Feathers and other materials, you’ll find in specific types of chests, you can increase your carrying capacity for a number of different things; early on you’ll be able to increase healing item capacity and resource capacity. Seeing as you’ll be carrying a lot of resources, I recommend grabbing these upgrades as early as possible. They’re not as fancy as a fourth upgrade slot, but they’re still very good.

Fourth Necklace Upgrade Slot | Unlock Guide

To unlock the fourth Necklace slot, you’ll first need to acquire a spell called Diversify. The spell is located in the northern section of the map called Junoon, which you’ll access automatically as the story progresses. Once you have access to Junoon Castle, you’ll be able to get this spell.

Where To Get Diversify: Travel to Crosstide Coast (Junoon) in the north of the map. The fount is located northwest of Junoon Castle on the coast.

To reach the Juniper Fount, you’ll need to access a large castle-like ruin on the coast. Use the towers to reach the high rock cliffs, then climb the platforms on the rock walls higher to the fount. This requires some parkouring, so you’ll need all your abilities to reach it. You’ll need to be able to climb walls with multiple boosts.

The Diversify Spell is a passive spell that is only used to add an additional skill slot to Necklaces. This is done through the Crafting Menu — it’s a weird spell but it does exactly what it describes. If you want to add a new skill to your Necklace, this is how to do it.

Spells are unlocked through Founts of Magic. These fountains are scattered all over the world map, encouraging you to explore each region fully. As you progress through the story, you’ll unlock additional magic types — there are four schools of magic. To unlock new schools of magic, you’ll need to encounter powerful Tantas that rule the three regions outside the central city. The story is straightforward and linear, taking you through each region one-at-a-time. The northern region of Junoon is essentially the second major area you’ll liberate in the story.