Forspoken: How To Level Up Skills Faster | Enemy Farming Location Guide

To improve skills in Forspoken, you’ll have to complete special combat challenges. Available in your skill menu, these mini-challenges generally involve using different spells on groups of enemies. The more enemies the better — it (usually) doesn’t matter what enemies you use your spells on. For perpetual grinders like us, that makes completing combat challenges so much easier. If you can find a big group of zombies to pound on infinitely, you’ll be able to level up those skills faster than ever. Why focus on tough monsters when the weakest of the weak will do?

If you’re aiming to maximize your magic quickly, there’s a field of zombies you can test your skills on early in the story. There are actually multiple locations you can use for grinding enemies, but this is one of the most convenient. By fast-travelling to a specific location, you can sprint down a hill and take on dozens of enemies. Most skill challenges require defeating 20~ or so enemies. You’ll have plenty of cannon fodder to test your mettle against here.

This location was shared by GameExplain on Youtube — send all your thanks and goodwill to them for finding this incredibly convenient location. We tested it out and it works as advertised.

To level up skills, you’ll need to complete combat challenges. These mini-challenges involve using different types of attacks on enemies. After completing the challenge, you’ll get an instant boost to your magic. Some challenges require defeating large groups of enemies. It doesn’t matter what type of enemy you fight.

Farming Location : Fast-travel to Blessed Plains Refuge at the top of a hill. Parkour south to the valley below to encounter a large spawn of zombies.

This is a very large group of zombies. They move slowly and essentially serve as cannon fodder — use any skill you need to defeat dozens of enemies very quickly. This makes leveling up skills a cinch. After wiping out the mob of zombies, you can simply fast-travel again to reset the spawn.

And that’s all there is to it! This method is incredibly simple and is only really required if you want to blaze through the levels without changing your preferred combat style. You’ll naturally encounter many, many enemies throughout the 22~ hour story campaign and farming isn’t really required for progression. If you really don’t want to swap around to different damage types or use specific spells from multiple radial menus and wheels, this is just one easy way to get it done. If we find any better locations for farming skills, we’ll update the article — and let us know if there’s something important that we missed!