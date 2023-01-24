Forspoken: How To Unlock The Best Necklace & Cloak | Secret Equipment Guide

The fantasy lands of Forspoken are littered with equipment. You’ll find cloaks, necklaces, and other bits of gear everywhere in your travels — but there are two pieces you can’t find. Some of the best necklaces and cloaks in the lands can only be crafted, and unlocking the means to craft these bits of gear can be tricky. Below, we’ll explain how to unlock the ‘Craftsperson‘ trophy and construct two of the best pieces of gear in the game. You’ll need to save your old coins and visit a hidden merchant to make it happen.

The world of Forspoken is packed with activities while you explore with different parkour abilities. One activity involves moving slides to unlock puzzle boxes. These puzzle boxes reward you with a valuable currency called Old Coins. A special merchant called the Curio Collector will trade Old Coins for unique items. These items unlock upgrades, crafting recipes, and other goodies — and to get this set of gear, you’ll need to buy his most expensive item. Put those parkour skills to good use, because you’ll need 64 Old Coins to unlock these bits of gear.

There are two secret pieces of equipment you can only unlock through crafting — the ‘Home Sweet Hell‘ necklace and the ‘Unbroken‘ cloak. Both are extremely powerful and can be easily missed. You’ll need to unlock lots of puzzle chests, find the secret merchant, and collect ingredients to get these equipment pieces. Crafting this set will unlock the ‘Craftsperson‘ trophy.

Step #1: Collect 64 Old Coins. Old Coins are collectibles found in sliding-puzzle chests scattered around the environment.

Step #2: Travel to the Curiosity Shop. The merchant is located in the Visoria — Inner Visoria. The shop is located in the southwest corner region. This shop sells unique items and upgrades.

: Travel to the . The merchant is located in the — . The shop is located in the region. This shop sells unique items and upgrades. Step #3: At the Curio Collector, purchase the Sewing Kit for 64 Old Coins. This is the most expensive item at the shop.

With the Sewing Kit, we can no craft the two items. Each item requires specific ingredients — here’s what you’ll need.

Home Sweet Hell Necklace : Necklace that gives an all-around boost to magic abilities. Material Requirements : x3 Fluteblossom | x3 Bumbershoot | x3 Lucid Garland Stamina Boosted When Attack Magic Used While Parkouring Killer Blows Deal More Damage Recover From Defenseless More Quickly

Unbroken Cloak : Powerful cloak that grants large boosts on critical hits. Material Requirements : x3 Fluteblossom | x3 Bumbershoot | x3 Lucid Garland Critical Hits Can Absorb Health Critical Hits Boost Surge Magic Recharge Rate Cuff Counters Improve Surge Magic Recharge Rate

These are extremely useful necklaces and cloaks that are only available through crafting. Make sure to search for the materials you’ll need — it’s going to take a while to collect the Old Coins. Don’t forget that you can change your gameplay settings to autoloot materials off the ground. That’ll make grinding out resources a little easier.