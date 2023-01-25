Forspoken: How To Use Old Coins & Poppets | Collectible Resources Guide

While exploring the world of Forspoken, there are two types of resources you’ll collect that are seemingly useless. Old Coins are usually found through puzzle lock doors or in chests, while Poppets are dolls scattered around the environment. You can collect these resources, but like most things in Forspoken, there’s no obvious reason why you’ll want to do it. You’ll need to explore and talk to everyone to find their purpose.

Forspoken is set in a huge fantasy world that’s been devastated by an unknown corruption. To traverse the environment, you’ll unlock the power of magical parkour to rapidly sprint through ruins and other obstacles, blasting monstrosities in your path with a variety of spells. There’s a lot of magic to unlock, and even more upgrades to earn. One way to earn upgrades is through Old Coin traders. These NPCs will give you named items that unlock crafting recipes. You’ll be able to find your new recipes in the crafting menu, accessible from pilgrim houses or the camp.

There are two types of optional “currency” you can use and trade in Forspoken — Old Coins and Poppets. After finding these currencies for the first time, you may have no clear idea what you need them for. They’re incredibly useful, especially in the late game, but you’ll find a trader very early in the story. You can easily miss these characters if you press forward in the story and don’t stop to fully explore the city of Cipal or other locations in the environment. If you’re not doing every side-quest (or detour) you may be left with questions. Here’s what you need to know about Old Coins and Poppets.

How To Use Old Coins: Old Coins can be traded at the Cipal Marketplace — find the Curio Trader in the square. He’ll trade unique items that unlock crafting recipes.

These are relatively inexpensive. You’re guaranteed to find Old Coins behind puzzle locks. These are sliding puzzles that lock up houses or chests in the environment. To get the really good gear, you’ll need to travel to Viseria. There’s another Old Coin Trader that deals in much more advanced items.

Secret Shop: You can also find a secret shop with advanced and expensive Old Coin items. From the Inner Viseria Belfry travel to the far southwest corner of the map. There’s a location called the Curiosity Shop.

How To Use Poppets: Poppets are can also be traded at the Cipal Marketplace. The trader is to the right of the Old Coin Trader. This trader will exchange resources for Poppets.

Poppets are rare compared to Old Coins and can be found in houses or other ruins in or around the city of Cipal. Both of these locations become available in Chapter 4 after returning to Cipal following your escape. Later, you’ll be able to freely explore the city and use the marketplace.