Minecraft Legends Developer Direct Highlight Offers New PVP Details

Minecraft is a massive video game franchise, and it’s been around for ages now. However, there have been a few spin-off experiences for players to partake in. While the original game was more of a relaxed survival title where creativity was encouraged, we’ll soon have an epic action RTS title to go through. Minecraft Legends was unveiled during the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, where we’re given a slight heads up of what to expect.

Within this title, players are taking the role of a hero that’s aimed to save the Overworld. Evil Piglins have invaded the area, and it will be up to players to fight them off. So far, we knew players could band together and lead a charge against the mobs. You will also get to build up your village to further protect it from the barrage of enemies flooding into the area. Today during the Xbox Developer Direct stream showcase, we’re given a bit more insight into what this game will entail when it officially launches into the marketplace.

Within today’s Developer Direct, the focus was on the PvP game mode that will be coming to the game. Here players can partake in a crossplay 4v4 player game match. Players attempt to take out the opposing team’s base within the match. But to do so, you’ll need to work together with your own team. The entire group will share the armies and resources, so strategy will be key here. With a procedurally generated world, players can expect the game matches to be a bit different each time they start up a round.

Players will first want to build a base which means crafting up walls, towers, traps, and other defenses to keep the opposing team out. Meanwhile, you’ll have to search the map to pinpoint where the opposing team has laid together their own base. Unfortunately, the opposing team is not the only threat here. Much like in the single-player campaign, Piglins will be present here and will attempt to take both teams out, so keep a close eye on where these mobs are on the map.

Currently, Minecraft Legends will be released on April 18, 2023. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Source