Forza Motorsport Developer Direct Highlight Sheds More Light Into This New Installment

The Forza Motorsport franchise has a massive following, and each new installment seeks to set the bar even higher. This has been one of the go-to IPs if you’re after a racing simulation experience for the Xbox platform. Of course, it’s been a little since we received a new installment for the mainline franchise. While Forza Horizon has continued to thrive with new releases regularly, Forza Motorsport hasn’t received a new game since 2017. Fortunately, we know that’s changing as 2023 will see the eight mainline installment release. We already know that the game is being released within a number attached to the title. As a result, this new game release will be titled simply Forza Motorsport.

After being revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase in 2020, we’ve been waiting to see the title hit the marketplace. Fortunately, we knew ahead of time that Microsoft would be highlighting Forza Motorsport during the Xbox Developer Direct showcase today. Upon announcing the stream, the Xbox team confirmed that one of the titles to be highlighted would be the next major installment to the Forza Motorsport franchise. During today’s stream, the development team at Turn 10 Studios offered a little more insight into the 2023 game release.

Developers took the Developer Direct video stream today and unveiled a few more details about the game. For instance, this new installment to the franchise was built from the ground up for the Xbox Series X/S platforms. So you can expect the developers to make use of the modern hardware available. What this means is vastly improved visuals and even audio. Players will find greater details in the vehicles and environments as the latest-generation hardware allows the studio to set the bar even higher.

You’ll also find that the developers spent more time ensuring the vehicles will react more realistically within the different tracks. As you progress through the race, you’ll find all the battle scars to be present. We’re, of course, are referring to the paint chipping to dirt accumulation that a vehicle would typically experience in an actual race. While on the subject of vehicles, so far, the developers have promised 500 vehicles at launch with 800 different upgrades.

We’ll even see some new environment locations here in this installment. We’re told that there will be twenty environments with five new locations entirely for the franchise. Unfortunately, we’re not sure just when we’ll get our hands on the game. So far, the developers are only pushing the game to release within 2023, so no specific dates have been unveiled quite yet.

