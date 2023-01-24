Forspoken: 6 Settings You Need To Change | Starter Guide

Forspoken drops your fish-out-of-water protagonist into an unfamiliar world of magic and monsters. Thankfully, you don’t have to be as lost as our heroine. The settings are surprisingly robust — and if you spend a moment to check the settings before barreling into the open-world adventure, you might instantly improve your gameplay experience. There are some unconventional choices here, and some of them are going to be extremely welcome to a certain subset of players that were not happy with the dialogue in the trailers. Yes, you can make Cuff your talking bracelet companion shut up. Kind of.

After the opening cutscenes, you can begin fiddling with your settings. You can change visual fidelity, change the rate of banter in the overworld, and even change how you collect loot. All these settings, once tuned to your particular tastes, can vastly improve the experience by instantly eliminating those small annoyances that grate us down over 22~ hours of playtime. Here are 6 settings we think you’ll want to take a look at before jumping into the game proper.

Best Settings | What Settings To Check First

There’s no “right” or “wrong” settings — what settings you want are totally up to your personal preference. We just want to make you aware of some of the most important settings in the game. Not all games have settings like Forspoken, and they’re not always this important to improving the overall experience. Not all of these settings are ideal for every player, but every player should check them out. They really made life easier for us.

#1. Cuff Chat Frequency : Allows you to limit comments from Cuff in-game. One of the major complaints from players is Cuff and its annoying running commentary. You can’t stop it completely, but you can lower it. At the lowest setting, Cuff will only speak when the plot requires it. Settings : Accessibility Settings -> Cuff Chat Frequency

#2. Cuff Chat Speaker : By default, Cuff’s voice comes from your PS5 controller instead of your TV. While this might be more immersive, it can be annoying if you’re trying to lower gameplay noise. This setting can be changed so all voice lines come through your TV speakers or sound system. Settings : Sound Settings

#3. Better Performance : Also, by default, Forspoken prioritizes graphic fidelity over performance. You can boost framerate by prioritizing performance instead. The framerate isn’t perfect, but it is better. If your television can support it, 120hz options are also available. Setting : Display Settings -> Performance

#4. Remove Motion Blur : Motion Blur causes motion sickness in some players and can also ruin in-game clips or screenshots taken with the PS5 Share Button . If you’re struggling with either of these problems, you can disable motion blur completely. Settings : Display Settings -> Motion Blur

#5. Give Yourself Slow-Mo When Switching Spells : By default, when you open the Spell radial menu to swap spells mid-combat, the game continues to play out in real-time. If you want to give yourself some Doom Eternal breathing room, you can slow time with a useful setting. By activating this gameplay balance setting, time will slow when you open the spell swapping menu. Very, very useful. Settings : Gameplay Balance Settings -> Spell-Switching Slowdown

#6. Auto-Loot Settings : Another common setting in other genres, you can activate auto-looting so your character will hoover up anything you touch, instead of forcing Frey to press a button to collect all the junk enemies drop. Settings : Accessibility Settings -> World Settings -> Automatic Item Gathering

There are even more settings you can play around with — the settings are extremely detailed, and you can even make enemies stay down longer, or recharge stamina faster. Check out all the settings at the start. I highly recommend browsing through all the menus just to see what you can customize for your best possible experience.