Forspoken Highlights PC Features In New Trailer

The hype machine is in full effect as far as Forspoken is concerned today. While the game’s full PC specifications have finally been revealed, a new trailer also focuses on some of the features PC players can expect to find in the upcoming action RPG.

Forspoken’s release date is creeping ever closer and as a result, Square Enix and Luminous Productions have been sharing even more teasers and details about the magic-infused adventure. Although the game looks set to be tailored for a big launch on PlayStation 5, those opting to play the game via Steam, the Microsoft Store or the Epic Games Store have had a new features trailer for the game shared with them in mind. You can check out the trailer right here to get another look at some of Forspoken’s stunning cinematic action, as well as some smooth-looking gameplay footage captured on PC for an authentic idea of what the PC experience of Forspoken will be like.

The PC version of Forspoken will make use of the following features, as shared in a press release earlier today.

Stunning visuals with AMD FidelityFX Support

Smooth performance options of up to 60 frames per second (With AMD FSR Support)

Fast loading times (with Samsung SSD support)

32:9 ultra-widescreen support* for a more immersive experience and panoramic views

Full HDR support and customisable resolutions, aspect ratios and graphic features

Direct sound compatible device and 7.1 audio (Ambisonics) support

Freedom to play with either Keyboard & Mouse or Controller input (Dualshock 4 and DualSense Wireless Controllers, DirectInput or Xinput compatible controller)

In addition, Square Enix and Luminous Productions have shared details of special Forspoken pre-order bonuses that will be exclusive to PC players. Those picking up a digital version of the game ahead of its launch date of January 24 on Steam, the Microsoft Store or the Epic Games Store will be eligible to receive a Spectra Combo Necklace, Elite Cloak, and Overclock Nails as a reward for pre-ordering.

Forspoken looks as though it’s aiming to be the first hit release of 2023 for Square Enix, Luminous Productions and PlayStation. With some mixed feedback on the game’s PS5 demo so far though, it’ll be interesting to see how the spellcasting journey through the mystical land of Athia will land with the wider playing community. With the game’s release imminent, there’s not too much longer to wait and find out if this stellar-looking title lives up to the hype it’s been generating over the last few months.

Forspoken launches on January 24 and will be available on PS5 and PC.

Source