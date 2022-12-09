Forspoken’s December 2022 Showcase Reveals New Areas, Characters

Fresh from an appearance at The Game Awards, and the revelation and subsequent release of a demo on the PlayStation Network, Square-Enix have dropped an 11-minute long presentation for the hotly anticipated Forspoken. The showcase presented players with a range of new locales to explore, some fascinating new characters to interact with, and continued to highlight the gorgeous visuals and particle effects that the console exclusivity with PS5 has unlocked for the game. The full presentation can be viewed below

To complement the gameplay showcase, Square-Enix’s Delaney Unruh, their Associate Manager, and Marketer, featured on the PlayStation Blog to expand further upon what was discussed and shown in the video, also highlighting some bonuses for PS5. Unruh shared,

Frey’s journey & battle with Tanta Sila

After being mysteriously transported into the mystical land of Athia, Frey has little else on her mind outside of surviving in her corrupted, dangerous new surroundings and returning home to New York City. However, her motivations to return to her hometown are quickly pushed aside after Frey discovers that Olevia, a little girl she developed a special bond with during her time in Athia, has been murdered in an attack by Tanta Sila, a once benevolent matriarch of Athia turned maddened and cruel. Frey is heartbroken, enraged, and finds herself driven to avenge Olevia’s death and defeat Tanta Sila once and for all. To describe this magical showdown as intense would be an understatement – Frey’s conviction and mastery of her new abilities are tested against Sila’s overwhelming strength in a fight reminiscent of a gorgeous fireworks show. Speaking of glorious battles, Frey encounters a few other beasts in Athia that test her mettle…

Breakbeast battle

Frey’ time in Athia introduces her almost immediately to a phenomenon known as the Break – a devastating blight that corrupts anything and everything it touches. Perhaps the greatest example of this corrupting force is a handful of extremely powerful Breakbeasts. These terrifying creatures are found roaming across the different areas of Athia, so Frey can put her combat and magic parkour skills to the test when she comes across one. But beware: these “ultimate” Breakbeasts are no joke. Utilizing combos of different magic types and parkour moves can be especially helpful during these high-octane fights, so it’s best to try out different strategies if you find yourself becoming bested by the beasts. Fighting ferocious beasts may have Frey feeling homesick for New York, but even when she suddenly finds herself back in the concrete jungle, things are much more dangerous than they appear…

A trip to New York & Tanta Olas

Frey’s desire for a way to leave Athia and return home to New York City is tragically used against her in a sinister plot crafted by none other than Tanta Olas. With her mastery of illusion, Olas is able to harness her magic to create an illusory version of New York City in an attempt to trap Frey. Frey is perplexed when she finds herself in the familiar setting of her hometown, but by the time she’s able to detect that things aren’t quite as them seem, it’s too late. By cleverly lowering Frey’s guard and sealing her into an illusion of her making, Olas shows she is a force to be reckoned – perhaps not with her strength like Sila, but with her mental prowess.

Forspoken‘s PS5 demo is available now, while the full game will launch on PS5 and PC on January 24, 2023.

Source