Forspoken Free Demo Launches On PC Today

You can try it out for yourself from today to see what the fuss is all about.

It’s finally Forspoken launch day and it feels as though the gaming community has been talking about this game forever. That doesn’t show any signs of stopping any time soon, with some major conversation currently going on around Square Enix and Luminous Productions’ first release of 2023.

It’s fair to say that the pre-release reviews of Forspoken have already been somewhat divisive, with some notable publications not actually being offered review codes in the first place. Regardless, the game itself has launched on PS5 and PC today for the general public to make of it what they will. Those who have had the opportunity to try out the game on the PS5 already thanks to its demo have provided similarly mixed feedback to the critics’ thoughts. However, PC players haven’t had the opportunity to try out the game as yet, although there’s now a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for those who do want to give Forspoken a try before committing to buying it.

In a press release shared by Luminous Productions and Square Enix earlier today, the game will now be playable via a free PC demo on Steam, the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store. The demo is apparently playable as of today, although it doesn’t seem to be available on Steam just yet. According to Luminous Productions, “in the PC demo, players will face off with a variety of enemies and test their fighting abilities with an extensive arsenal of attack and support magic that will prepare them for the high-octane action they can expect to encounter in the full game.” Whether or not PC players will find the game enjoyable due to its fairly steep minimum and recommended specifications also remains to be seen.

Forspoken is probably best tested out via a demo when it is available, given that opinion in both critical and commercial circles so far seems to be pretty polarised. Particular issues with the game seem to centre on the main character’s personality and the level of dialogue and banter, which some players have labelled as being especially offputting. It seems as though this is one game where you’ll really have to make up your own mind. Fortunately, the free demo should at least allow potential players to do just that, so keep an eye on those PC platforms if you fancy exploring the world of Forspoken for yourself.

Forspoken is now available on PS5 and PC, with a free demo for PC expected to go live later today.

Source