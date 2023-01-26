Ubisoft Reportedly Working On Two Far Cry Video Games

The Far Cry franchise is a massive one and certainly one of the staple IPs for Ubisoft. Of course, the Ubisoft company has had a bit of a rocky start to the year with a series of cancellations. But that doesn’t look to keep the development team from pursuing new thrilling games. Today we’re finding out that two new installments are coming for the Far Cry franchise. That’s, of course, just a report right now, and nothing official has come out into the marketplace quite yet.

With Far Cry 6 recently receiving the DLC expansion, it looks like there might be more focus turned toward the next major installment. This report comes from Insider Gaming, which has a proven record of leaks. Today, a post suggests two video game projects in the works are slated to come out in 2025. The publication credits their sources who wish to remain anonymous. But what we know so far is that Far Cry 7 will launch alongside a multiplayer-only experience installment. If the report is to be believed, the two projects were actually part of the same game initially.

However, the developers opted to split the project up into two different games. More information came out regarding the multiplayer video game installment. Apparently, fans can expect a more survival experience set in the Alaskan wilderness. There is an expectation that this game will focus more on an extraction-based shooter experience. As a result, it doesn’t look like the game will entirely focus on players facing each other, but that could potentially change.

While details didn’t come out regarding the next mainline installment, there is a chance we’ll see this game release with a similar Alaskan setting. Again, the report states that these two projects were, at one time, the same game. But again, the report is just from Insider Gaming sources and not something that Ubisoft officially revealed. With the company going through a rough patch with game cancellations, it might be a good little while before we see anything regarding this IP.

In fact, with the game slated internally for 2025, developers likely have plenty of time to craft the game up before any marketing officially hits the public. At any rate, we’re certainly interested in seeing where Ubisoft takes players with the next installment of this beloved FPS franchise.

Source