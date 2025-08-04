Tekken 8 Drops Armor King Gameplay Trailer + Reveals New Original Character

EVO 2025 was this past weekend, and it was THE event once again for fans of fighting games of all kinds. There was plenty to enjoy this year, including teasers of upcoming titles, such as a certain one from Marvel and Arc Systems, and simply diving into the great fighting games available right now to see who is the best among the gaming community. Tekken 8 was naturally a part of the proceedings, and Bandai Namco ensured that fans didn’t leave disappointed, as they showcased not one, but TWO characters that are coming to the game via DLC. One of whom is Armor King!

Yes, why just “be a king,” when you can be an ARMOR KING!!! This is actually a callback to a previous version of the character, and at EVO 2025, the team dropped his gameplay trailer so that players can see how the in-game wrestler/fighter will play.

As noted by IGN, here’s the official description for King’s return:

“Thirsting for revenge, the jet black villain Armor King returns to the Tekken ring. The “Dark Supernova” now sports a fiery mane, and as showcased in the trailer, brings back his arsenal of explosive moves and devastating combos.”

While the trailer was cool, there’s one bit in it we have to call out properly. That spinning shoulder move might look familiar to fans of All Elite Wrestling, as that’s called the “Stormbreaker,” used most prominently by AEW star Will Ospreay. Well, not only did he see this trailer, but he took a snapshot of Armor King doing his move and praised it online. Want to guess who happened to see this and gave a wink of approval? Why, Harada himself!

Was this an intentional reference to Ospreay? It’s hard to say, but we know King is a wrestler across his many forms, so it would make sense for the Bandai Namco team and Harada to see what cool moves modern wrestlers, like the ones from AEW, are using to try and “up King’s arsenal” in Tekken 8.

As for the other DLC character revealed, that would be Miary Zo, who is an entirely new character to the franchise. She is the one teased at the end of Armor King’s trailer. Here is her official description:

“Miary Zo’s brief reveal included glimpses of a new level coming with her as part of the Winter DLC. The trailer showcased environments set in her historically rich homeland of Madagascar, featuring the island nation’s recognizable architecture and iconic baobab trees basked in the glow of a setting sun.”