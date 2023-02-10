Rumor: Call of Duty 2023 Was Modern Warfare 2 DLC, Turned Into Its Own Game

A few days ago, we reported on a full premium release for Call of Duty in 2023, and the rumors that were swirling around at the time. Today, we have more sources that have confirmed and added more information on Call of Duty 2023.

The original announcement was not a rumor, but an official announcement by Activision in a financial report. Activision did not share many details about Call of Duty 2023, but only referred to it as a full premium release.

Jason Schreier then referred to a previous report he made that Call of Duty 2023 was not a standalone game, but a DLC for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. However, Charlie Intel pushed back on this, emphasizing that this would not be DLC, but as Activision stated, a full premium release.

Today, Tom Henderson, writing for Insider Gaming, shared what his sources told him: Jason Schreier and Charlie Intel are referring to the same game. There was a point in development when Activision decided to shift the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 into its own standalone video game release.

In spite of the shift, Call of Duty 2023 still has a lot of connections to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Activision could even decide to designate it as Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, though that hasn’t been decided yet. It may be that this new game has a different story from the original Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 released in 2011.

Tom also corroborated Schreier’s report that Call of Duty 2023’s main developer is Sledgehammer Games. Of course, most Call of Duty games are collaborative across all the Call of Duty studios, but it’s well known that Infinity Ward is the main developer of the Modern Warfare series, Treyarch is the main developer of the Black Ops series, and Sledgehammer does support for both series aside from making occasional original Call of Duty games of their own.

Tom claims to have a timetable for Call of Duty 2023, from its beta period to final release date. We will share the dates below:

Beta weekend 1 (PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5) – October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

Beta weekend 2 (PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

Campaign Early Access (PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 2, 2023

Official Release (PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 10, 2023

We can’t independently verify these dates on our own, and of course, Activision can change them at any time. But if Activision does have a timetable set, it means Call of Duty 2023 has already gone far into development and may really be ready for release this year.

Keep reading GameRanx for more updates on Call of Duty 2023.