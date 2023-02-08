Hogwarts Legacy Developers Are Investigating Into PC Crashes

There is always a slew of bugs that typically gets dealt with from each video game release. No matter how long a developer polishes a title, a few technical issues can pop up. So it’s not surprising that Hogwarts Legacy is also dealing with some bugs. While players are able to enjoy the game right now if they have early access, some are still finding it impossible to load into the game. It’s been noted that there are some instances where players find their game on PC will crash early into the title’s opening moments.

For instance, there are reports that players will find the game will crash from the opening credits before the game actually begins. It’s an annoyance that players are dealing with, and they have found it to be easily reproduced. Then there’s another report that players are finding the game crashing on PC from just accepting the terms. These bugs are making it so that players who pre-ordered the deluxe edition of the game are unable to actually progress into the actual gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy.

Of course, these issues are being looked at right now by the development team at Avalanche Software. There’s no indication as to when these problems will be resolved, but chances are they are working to ensure it’s taken care of before the game officially launches into the marketplace for everyone. Likewise, players can keep tabs on the game’s current bugs and technical issues. Developers have a webpage where players can report bugs and see what issues are currently in-progress of being fixed, along with what issues have been completely resolved. You can view that bug reporting page right here.

Meanwhile, this doesn’t look to be slowing down too many players. Already we have seen some impressive numbers from the game so far. Those on Steam have managed to surpass over 300,000 concurrent players, and even Twitch streamers have hit some milestone numbers. That is all due to players enjoying the game through early access. We’re expecting even larger numbers to roll in on Friday, February 10, 2023, when the game officially launches into the marketplace for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One platforms. If you’re looking for more insight into the game, then check out our Before You Buy coverage within the video we have embedded below.