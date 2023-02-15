Hogwarts Legacy: How To Get All Quidditch Customization Gear | All Landing Platform Locations

Land on every platform and promote yourself to Quidditch Captain.

You could play Hogwarts Legacy for dozens of hours and miss out on one of its many collectibles — Landing Platforms. Spread throughout the highlands outside of Hogwarts, you’ll find platforms specifically made for you to land on. That’s all you have to do! They’re only reachable by broomstick, so you’ll need to earn your own by completing the ‘Flying Class‘ quest, but after that you’ll be free to fully explore the map and land on every spot. They don’t get marked on your map, making them especially tricky to track down. And you’ll want to get them. For finding all the Landing Platforms, you’ll get XP and earn custom Quidditch Gear for your cosmetics collection.

Landing Platform Locations | Collectibles Guide

Find all 20 Landing Platforms to unlock the ‘Challenge Accepted‘ achievement / trophy. Finding Landing Platforms will also unlock Landing Platform Exploration Challenges — each level you unlock rewards you with a set of the Quidditch Captain’s Uniform. There are four pieces to this outfit; the uniform, helmet, gloves and cape.

Landing Platform #1: South Hogwarts Region – South of Aranshire, on the mountain ridge near a Treasure Vault. If you fly south from the village of Aranshire you won’t miss it.

Landing Platform #2: North Hogwarts Region – West of the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame. Spot it on the hill near a Small Bandit Cap on the river.

Landing Platform #3: North Hogwarts Region – Further west of the previous location, on the high cliffs on the path toward Korrow Ruins from the previous Landing Platform.

Landing Platform #4: North Ford Bog – Just south of the Pitt-Upon-Ford village in the far north. The platform is located on a high wooden tower.

Landing Platform #5: Noeth Ford Bog – On the far east corner of the region, where the North Ford Bog and Hogsmeade Valley meet. Fly east of the East North Ford Bog Floo Flame to spot this on a wooden tower beside a collapsed mine on the cliffs.

Landing Platform #6: Hogsmeade Valley – Fly east of Hogsmeade to spot this landing platform on a high cliff, directly south across the bog from the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame.

Landing Platform #7: Hogwarts Valley – Located northwest of Keensbridge. There’s a large ruin compound on the hill with an old tower and a structure with a missing roof. The platform is inside the larger structure.

Landing Platform #8: Hogwarts Valley – In the far southeast corner of the region, south of The Mine’s Eye Floo Flame. The landing platform is far below in the valley, near the Coastal Cavern leading to the southern section of the map.

Landing Platform #9: Feldcroft Region – Southwest of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame, about halfway to the North Feldcroft Floo Flame. Spot it on the mountain ledge.

Landing Platform #10: Hogwarts Valley – Directly north of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame, on a high cliff with a beautiful view of Hogwarts in the north distance.

Landing Platform #11: Feldcroft Region – Southwest of the village of Feldcroft, on a high rock off the western coast.

Landing Platform #12: Feldcroft Region – East of the village of Feldcroft, find a huge cave entrance with ruins outside. On the left side, there’s tall stone ruin with a landing platform inside.

Landing Platform #13: Feldcroft Region – Fly southwest of Irondale to spot this landing platform near a large Ancient Magic Hotspot ruin.

Landing Platform #14: Poidsear Coast – On the far southern tip of the Poidsear Coast, on a high rock tower past the cluster of ruins.

Landing Platform #15: Marunweem Lake – Located on Marunweem Bridge, on the east tower. The bridge is located in the center of the lake, to the north of the village of Marunweem.

Landing Platform #16: Marunweem Lake – South of the Coastal Mine Floo Flame, on a high cliff near the Tower Tunnel passage.

Landing Platform #17: Manor Cape – North of the West Manor Cape Floo Flame. Near the large manor ruins, look off the cliffs for this landing platform close to the water below.

Landing Platform #18: Manor Cape – South of the previous landing platform, further south of the West Manor Cape Floo Flame, you’ll spot this prominent Landing Platform off the coast on a tall rock tower.

Landing Platform #19: Cragcroftshire – Fly south of Cragcroft to spot another landing platform on a ridiculously tall natural rock tower. You can’t miss it.

Landing Platform #20: Clagmar Coast – At the southeast tip of Clagmar Coast, near the Graphorn Den, on the side of the cliffs to the north. This is near the coastal inlet with jagged rocks jutting toward the sea.

Make sure to land on each Landing Platform to complete the challenge and unlock a full set of Quidditch gear.