Hogwarts Legacy: How To Catch All 13 Magical Beasts | 100% Vivarium Collection Guide

Magical Beasts are (relatively) benign creatures you can encounter while exploring the highlands of Hogwarts Legacy. These creatures appear in dens on the map and can be captured with the Nab-Sack. This powerful new tool is unlocked soon after completing the Room of Requirement quest. This tool allows you to capture Magical Beasts and take them to your Vivarium. You can unlock three Vivariums — each one can hold four species of beast.

Magical Beasts are important for collecting Wand Upgrade Materials. To get more materials, you can capture male and female versions of the same species and release them in the same Vivarium with a Breeding facility. If you have all the requirements met, baby versions of Magical Beasts will spawn, allowing you to collect even more materials by feeding / grooming your pets.

And if you want to complete your Vivarium challenges, you’ll need to collect all 13 Magical Beasts. Below, you’ll find examples of where to find each one. Some are pretty rare — and one type of beast only has a single spawn location on the map. Become a master monster wrangler and catch everything with the full list of locations below.

How To Catch All 13 Magical Beasts

Magical Beasts are special creatures that can be captured with the Nab-Sack. Once captured, you can take them to your Vivarium to farm materials, or sell them in Hogsmeade. Each beast produces a different crafting materials, and all beasts listed below can breed if you capture a male / female version. The only one that can’t breed is the Phoenix, as there is only one of these animals in the entire game.

Puffskein: Find a den southwest of Hogsmeade, just off the main road from Hogwarts.

Mooncalf: A den is located northwest of the Quidditch Field, on a ridge west of Hogwarts. There’s a Floo Flame nearby called ‘Mooncalf Den’ that makes this especially easy to locate.

Niffler: Follow the river northwest from the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame to find a Niffler Den. It is just at the entrance to the Forbidden Forest, a location that is full of magical beasts to capture.

Hippogriff: A den is located on a high hill to the east of the West Forbidden Forest Floo Flame. These large creatures are difficult to capture. Use stunning spells to capture.

Giant Purple Toad Den: Near the West Forbidden Forest Floo Flame, there’s a den just to the west. The Giant Purple Toads are ugly but not as aggressive as other armored toad enemies.

Unicorn: West of Upper Hogsfield village, down in the Forbidden Forest, you’ll find this Unicorn Den. Like Hippogriffs, you’ll need to use stunning spells to capture them or they’ll sprint away from you.

Jobberknoll: Located near the North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Flame, there’s a ruin nearby to the east. These funny birds are a good resource for medium tier wand upgrades.

Threstal: In the center of the North Ford Bog, in the northeast region of the map — and northeast of the previous creature den. In the middle of the bog, you’ll find a curiously empty den. Threstal tend to fly high in the sky. You’ll need to bring them down with spells.

Kneazle: A den is in the cluster of forest south of Brocburrow, outside a large church-like ruin. Kneazle are large jumpy cats. You’ll need to pull them toward you but catching them isn’t too tricky once they’re stunned.

Diricawl: Colorful birds are found at the high ruins to the south of Lower Hogsfield. They’re on the trail near a ruined castle with Ancient Magic, a Merlin Trial and a Treasure Vault.

Fwooper: These pleasant creatures are camped outside Rookwood Castle near the town of Feldcroft. With their little legs, they’ll struggle to escape from your nab-sack.

Graphorn: Graphorns are only available after completing the ‘San Bakar’s Trial‘ main quest. After this quest, you’ll unlock a Graphorn as a mount. You can also capture and breed Graphorn in your vivarium. Find Graphorn in the far south of Cragcroft and southeast of Clagmore Castle. The den will only spawn one Graphorn at a time. To catch a Graphorn, you need to deplete its health meter.

Phoenix: The Phoenix is the only type of Magical Beast that cannot breed. You can raise one in your Vivarium, but you will not be able to capture more in the world map. The Phoenix is captured during the ‘Phoenix Rising‘ side-quest — this quest is one of several given by Deek the House-Elf after you’ve unlocked the Room of Requirement.

That’s all 13 beasts! Enjoy your full collection of creatures.