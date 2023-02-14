Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Ranked Play Explained

After being available for months now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will finally be getting its Ranked Play mode at the start of Season 2 on February 15. Before heading into this competitive playspace with other players trying to prove that they are the very best, it would be for the best that these players have an understanding of what the mode entails. Luckily, I can provide a deep look at what the Ranked Play version of the FPS shooter will be like. This guide will provide a full breakdown and explain everything there is to know in Ranked Play for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

Ranked Play Mode Explained In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The new Ranked Play Mode puts players in 4v4 multiplayer matches with specific rules and restrictions on weapons and equipment that take after the official Call of Duty League and aims to make that game that much more competitive and force players to play cooperatively with their team. Players will gain access to Ranked Play once they reach Level 16 in regular multiplayer, but they will gain access to all of the guns, equipment, and attachments that are available in Ranked Play to “ensure that all players are on the same competitive footing.” To find the full CDL Rules, you can click the link here.

Modes and Maps

Ranked Play will consist of three game modes: Seach and Destroy, Hardpoint, and Control. Both Search and Destroy and Hardpoint will be available on 5 maps while Control is played on only 3 maps.

Search and Destroy is played on:

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Harpoint is played on:

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Finally, Control is played on:

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

Skill Divisions

As players get wins and losses, it will affect their counting toward their Skill Rating (SR), the points that will determine your Skill Division. Winning matches will give you SR while losing matches will take SR away. An added benefit in this new Ranked Play is that if a teammate leaves the game in the middle of a match, while they will be punished and lose SR, players that stay in the match will still have the chance to earn SR if they are able to overcome their disadvantage but will not lose any SR. This means teammates of a quitter will not be punished for their decision to back out of a game.

There are a total of 8 Skill Divisions, starting at Bronze and going all the way up to Top 250 with each tier also consisting of 3 Tiers that players will need to go through before reaching the next Division. All players will begin Ranked Play at Bronze I, so there will be no placement matches and players can immediately start working their way up the ranks.

A player’s Skill Division will also tie into who they are able to party up with. For the first 4 Divisions (Bronze-Platinum), players can party up with anyone with no restrictions as long as they fall in line with the other player’s restrictions as well. This means anyone from the first 4 Divisions can play with each other with no problem but as we go beyond this point, the restrictions of the other Divisions will affect who these lower Divisions can team with.

For Diamond and Crimson, they can only party with other players that are within 2 Divisions of their current placement. Meanwhile Iridescent and Top 250 can only play with players within 1 Skill Division. For example, Diamond can party with players that are within Diamond as well as Gold, Platinum, and Crimson but not Iridescent because of that Division’s restrictions.

Below is the full list of Skill Divisions and the SR required for each Division:

Bronze – 0-899 SR

Silver – 900-2,099 SR

Gold – 2,100-3,599 SR

Platinum – 3,600-5,399 SR

Diamond – 5,400-7,499 SR

Crimson – 7,500-9,999 SR

Iridescent – 10,000 SR minimum

Top 250 – 10,000+ SR

Players that achieve more than 10,000 SR and reach the Iridescent Skill Division will then compete for placement within the Top 250 Leaderboard. At the end of a Ranked Play Season, every player in Crimson and below will go back to Tier I of one Skill Division below where they ended up except for players in Bronze since there is no lower level. Players will receive Demotion Protection for 3 matches so that a bad first game will send them back down a whole extra Division. Iridescent and Top 250 players will just be returned to Tier I of their current Skill Division with Demotion Protection for multiple games. This Demotion Protection will also be available whenever you move up a Skill Division so that you aren’t immediately sent back down a Division after making your way up.

Rank Levels and Seasonal Win Reward

In addition to the Skill Divisions being the main Ranking that players will be striving for, there is a new system known as Rank Levels. These levels cannot go down and are earned by simply getting wins in Ranked Play. When you win a match, no matter how much SR you gain, you will also get a Star. Getting enough Stars will increase your Rank, which goes from Level 1-50. As you go up in Rank, you will get unique rewards including new emblems every 5 Ranks that will change color depending on your Skill Division. These Ranks will not reset like your Skill Division at the end of a Ranked Play Season. Below is the full list of rewards you can unlock by reaching certain Rank levels.

Rank 5: “Ranked Competitor” Operator Skin Pack, one “Home” version and one “Away” version awarded for both the Male and Female CDL Operators

Rank 15: Pro Issue Sidearm Blueprint.

Rank 30: New Gun Screen that tracks Ranked Play wins.

Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Blueprint.

Rank 50: “Ranked Veteran” Operator Skins (Home and Away) awarded to Male and Female CDL Operators.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new Ranked Play linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug | How to Get Vault Edition Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Where Is Hardcore Mode? | Tier 1 Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Check Your K/D | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Best Kastov-74u Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best M4 Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Mastery Camo System Explained | How to Unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Level Up Your Weapons FAST | Weapon XP Grind Tips and Tricks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock All Launch Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Turn Off Crossplay | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best Weapons at Launch | 10 Meta Weapons You Need to Use