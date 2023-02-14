Hogwarts Legacy: All Enemy Weaknesses & Special Spell Interactions | Weak Spots Guide

There’s more than one way to skin a Dugbog. In Hogwarts Legacy your magic-user is equipped with multiple sets of offensive spells to battle Goblins, Dark Wizards, Poachers and more magical monsters. Certain enemies can only be harmed by specific spell types, and other enemies can protect themselves with magic-deflecting shields. Those are just the basics of combat, but things get really complicated when we get into enemy weaknesses.

Every enemy has a unique interaction you can use to stun them fast or kill them quickly. You can slam giant spiders into the dirt, rip spiders in two during their digging attacks, or counter Dark Wizards so their spells backfire on themselves. Some of these tricks are integral — learning all the different ways to stun Armored Trolls can make your life so much easier on any difficulty level. Learn all about hidden enemy weaknesses and special spell interactions with the full list below.

More Hogwarts Legacy guides:

26 Beginner Tips | Best Talents | Sorting Ceremony Guide | Character Customization Guide | How To Unlock Broom Flight | All Hogwarts Puzzle Object Solutions | How To Solve Beast Symbol Doors | How To Craft Healing Potions | How To Increase Gear Slots | How To Unlock Doors | How To Catch A Hippogriff | How To Earn Money Fast | How To Level Up Fast | House Tokens Locations Guide | How To Upgrade Ancient Magic Meter | How To Unlock Dark Arts | How To Solve All Secrets of Hogwarts | How To Get All Mounts | All Demiguise Statue Locations | All Quiz Answers

Enemy Weaknesses | Best Spells To Use Against Each Enemy Type

Each enemy has a unique weakness — using certain spells at just the right time can unleash a powerful attack, leave enemies exposed to more damage, or cause them to attach each other. There are plenty of unique ways you can counter enemies with spells, and we’re going to try listing them all.

Dugbog : Use Levioso before a tongue attack. This stretches the tongue out, holding the toad mid-air and leaving them extremely vulnerable to damage.

: Use Levioso before a tongue attack. This stretches the tongue out, holding the toad mid-air and leaving them extremely vulnerable to damage. Dark Mongrel: Use Depulso as it charges to send it flipping away.

Thornback / Venomous Scurriour : Use Flipendo as they dig into the ground to rip them back out, dealing huge damage and often killing in one hit.

: Use Flipendo as they dig into the ground to rip them back out, dealing huge damage and often killing in one hit. Thornback / Venomous Shooter : Use any fire spell as it prepares to spit acid to light the spider on fire from the inside-out. Using a Wiggenwald Potion will also cure you of the spider’s poisonous effect.

: Use any fire spell as it prepares to spit acid to light the spider on fire from the inside-out. Using a Wiggenwald Potion will also cure you of the spider’s poisonous effect. Thornback / Venomous Ambusher : Use Flipendo at any time to expose their weak underside.

: Use Flipendo at any time to expose their weak underside. Acromantula / Matriarch: Use Descendo as it rears back to slam it into the ground, stunning it and leaving it vulnerable to damage.

Ashwinder Soldier : Use Levioso while they charge their Expulso Curse. This spins them, causing them to attack an ally instead of the player. Other Ashwinder enemies have similar counters. To counter them, you need to use different charms depending on the enemy type. Ashwinder Assassin : Banishing Charm Counter Ashwinder Duelist : Severing Charm Counter Poacher Animagus : Banishing Charm Counter

: Use Levioso while they charge their Expulso Curse. This spins them, causing them to attack an ally instead of the player. Other Ashwinder enemies have similar counters. To counter them, you need to use different charms depending on the enemy type.

Ashwinder Ranger : Use Accio to pull them close when they teleport around the arena. Other enemies follow a similar pattern. Poacher Ranger : Accio Spell, same as the Ashwinder

: Use Accio to pull them close when they teleport around the arena. Other enemies follow a similar pattern.

Ashwinder Executioner : Use Expelliarmus as they charge their lightning attack. This causes them to lose control of the lightning, bringing down the storm on themselves instead of the player. Other enemies similar to the Executioner can also be disarmed to damage themselves. Poacher Executioner : Use Expelliarumus to counter Fire Spell Poacher Stalker : Use Glacius to counter Blasting Curse Loyalist Sentinel : Use Bombarda to counter buff spell

: Use Expelliarmus as they charge their lightning attack. This causes them to lose control of the lightning, bringing down the storm on themselves instead of the player. Other enemies similar to the Executioner can also be disarmed to damage themselves.

Poacher Animagus: Use Transformation to instantly turn them back into their human form, leaving them weakened. Only works after they take Animagus form.

Loyalist Ranger : Use Ancient Magic Throw when they prepare their crossbow bolt attack. This snatches the bolt out of their weapon and deals high damage back on the enemy.

: Use Ancient Magic Throw when they prepare their crossbow bolt attack. This snatches the bolt out of their weapon and deals high damage back on the enemy. Loyalist Commander : Use Descendo when they attempt a jumping attack. This slams them to the ground, dealing damage and stunning them.

: Use Descendo when they attempt a jumping attack. This slams them to the ground, dealing damage and stunning them. Loyalist Warrior: Use Expelliarmus to take away their weapon, leaving them severely weakened.

Inferus : Use Bombarda while Inferus is burning to deal even more damage. Wait for their attack to deal high damage.

: Use Bombarda while Inferus is burning to deal even more damage. Wait for their attack to deal high damage. Pensieve Protector: Use Expelliarmus to remove its weapon, then use a powerful spell to knock it onto one knee. While stunned, it is vulnerable and takes time to recover and regenerate a weapon.