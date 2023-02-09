Hogwarts Legacy: Best Talents You Need To Pick First

It takes time, but you’ll eventually unlock Talent Points in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll earn Talents as you level up, and some Talents are incredibly powerful. If you’re like us, you were high level by the time Talents were available — we had 13 Talent Points built up by the time this feature actually unlocked. No matter what, you’ll quickly find yourself with Talents to spend and a list of upgrades. Some of these upgrades are much better than others, so we’re going to list all the Talents we think you need to get first. These are the best talents of the bunch, upgrades that’ll make your wizarding adventures even more magical.

You’re free to choose any talents you want. All the talents are useful in their own way and let you customize your playstyle by empowering specific spells or strategies. You can add curse to every magic attack, dealing debilitating debuffs on enemies so you deal high damage. Or you can boost your item usage and make potions more effective. If you want to go that route, go right ahead — we have different talents in mind. These are our favorite talents that we think you absolutely need to check out.

More Hogwarts Legacy guides:

26 Beginner Tips | Sorting Ceremony Guide | Character Customization Guide | How To Unlock Broom Flight | All Hogwarts Puzzle Object Solutions | How To Solve Beast Symbol Doors | How To Craft Healing Potions | How To Increase Gear Slots | How To Unlock Doors | How To Catch A Hippogriff | How To Earn Money Fast | How To Level Up Fast | House Tokens Locations Guide | How To Upgrade Ancient Magic Meter | How To Unlock Dark Arts | How To Solve All Secrets of Hogwarts | How To Get All Mounts | All Demiguise Statue Locations

Core Talents

Swift : [Level 3 Required] Hold dodge gives you a longer dodge distance and turns you invisible, making you invincible for the entire duration.

: [Level 3 Required] Hold dodge gives you a longer dodge distance and turns you invisible, making you invincible for the entire duration. Spell Knowledge I, II, III & IV: [Level 3, 16 & 22 Required] Essential unlock. Gives you additional Spell Sets you can rapidly switch between in battle. You’ll need at least one or two — you can swap spells while you’re waiting for cooldowns.

Spells Talents

Accio Mastery : [Level 3 Required] Pull multiple enemies toward you with a single Accio. Very useful when used in conjunction with our next talent.

: [Level 3 Required] Pull multiple enemies toward you with a single Accio. Very useful when used in conjunction with our next talent. Incendio Mastery : [Level 3 Required] Launches a ring of fire when casting Incendio. A very powerful close-range attack that can hit all the enemies we just pulled into our fire ring range.

: [Level 3 Required] Launches a ring of fire when casting Incendio. A very powerful close-range attack that can hit all the enemies we just pulled into our fire ring range. Diffindo Mastery: [Level 3 Required] Causes Diffindo to slice through multiple enemies. This is one of the best spells for dealing damage to large enemies for most of the game.

Stealth Talents

Sense of Secrecy I & II : [Level 3 & 16 Required] Incredibly powerful. There are multiple stealth sequences you’re forced to participate in, and you can even use stealth when it seems like you’re forced to fight.

: [Level 3 & 16 Required] Incredibly powerful. There are multiple stealth sequences you’re forced to participate in, and you can even use stealth when it seems like you’re forced to fight. Petrificus Totalus Master: [Level 22 Required] Unlock this talent and you can clear out entire camps of enemies with no effort. If you want to stealth, this is basically required. Defeat multiple enemies in close radius with your stealth attack.

Dark Arts Talents

Avada Kedavra Mastery: [Level 22 Required] The most powerful spell in the game. By unlocking all the other talents in this skill tree, you’ll be applying Curse to every enemy all the time. With upgraded Avada Kedavra, you’ll instantly kill all cursed enemies. This is the BFG3000 of Hogwarts Legacy.

There are many more talents you’ll want to unlock, but these are the premier talents that we needed to have. That last one? That’s just for fun. You won’t be able to unlock that talent until way past Level 22 — and you’ll need to unlock the Dark Art spell by completing side-quests for Sebastian Sallow. Still, it is so absurdly strong we felt we have to mention it.