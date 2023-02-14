Hogwarts Legacy: All Beast Symbol Door Solutions | Puzzle Door Locations Guide

All over Hogwarts, you’ll encounter strange, locked doors surrounded by symbols that represent different beasts in the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy. These weird mini-puzzles keep you out of rooms full of treasure. Every puzzle door has a treasure chest and a collection chest to grab behind it — but if you want to get inside, you need to solve the equation. There are two simple math puzzles on each door. They appear in a triangle after interacting with the door. Your goal is to solve for the missing piece. Don’t worry, even if you’re not good at math, these puzzles are very simple. And if you’re really struggling, we have answers for every single puzzle and their location in the full guide below.

All Puzzle Door Solutions | Math Answers Guide

Puzzle Doors are locked doors with archways covered in beast symbols. Each beast on the arch is associated with a different number. On the door, you’ll get two equations — there are three numbers, with a number in the center. To solve these puzzles, you need to find and select the symbol that completes the equation. Below, we’ve listed all the answers. If you need more help understanding how the puzzle doors work, check out the extensive guide here.

Puzzle Door #1: Library Annex, Central Hall – To the right of the giant doors leading to the Transfiguration Courtyard.

? = Fwooper (Bird On Branch), 4

= (Bird On Branch), 4 ?? = Runespoor (3-Headed Snake), 3

Puzzle Door #2: Library Annex, Divination Classroom – From the Floo Flame, go to the wooden rafters above the Central Hall. Check the back of the room to find the door.

? = Fwooper (Bird on Branch), 4

= Fwooper (Bird on Branch), 4 ?? = Runespoor (3-Headed Snake), 3

Puzzle Door #3: Library Annex, Divination Classroom – The previous door leads to a classroom with two more doors. We’ll start with the left door.

? = Fwooper (Bird on Branch), 4

= Fwooper (Bird on Branch), 4 ?? = Quintaped (5-Legged Beast), 5

Puzzle Door #4: Library Annex, Divination Classroom – In the same chamber as the previous door, there’s a second door to the right.

? = Salamander (Spiked Lizard), 6

= Salamander (Spiked Lizard), 6 ?? = Unicorn (Horned Horse), 1

Puzzle Door #5: Grand Staircase, Grand Staircase Tower – Travel down the spawning stairs one floor down from the Floo Flame. One symbol spinner is opposite the door. Another is up the stairs to the left.

? = Salamander (Spiked Lizard), 6

= Salamander (Spiked Lizard), 6 ?? = Giant Squid (Tentacle Beast), 7

Puzzle Door #6: Grand Staircase, Ravenclaw Tower – Next to the Floo Flame, down the hallway near the steps leading to the Ravenclaw Dorm entrance.

? = Fwooper (Bird on Branch), 4

= Fwooper (Bird on Branch), 4 ?? = Quintaped (5-Legged Beast), 5

Puzzle Door #7: Grand Staircase, Grand Staircase – Near the steps leading down to the Hufflepuff Dorm entrance, the door is one floor up from the Floo Flame. One spinner is near the Floo Flame, while the other is near the door.

? = Puffskein (Fluffy Beast), 0

= Puffskein (Fluffy Beast), 0 ?? = Quintaped (5-Legged Beast), 5

Puzzle Door #8: Great Hall, Great Hall – Entering through the front of the Great Hall, go left and look down the hallway from the giant fireplace.

? = Giant Spider (8-Legged Beast), 8

= Giant Spider (8-Legged Beast), 8 ?? = Runespoor (3-Headed Snake), 3

Puzzle Door #9: South Wing, Faculty Tower – Located inside the Faculty Area. Go up to the second floor to find this puzzle door.

? = Puffskein (Fluffy Beast), 0

= Puffskein (Fluffy Beast), 0 ?? = Hydra (9-Headed Snake), 9

Puzzle Door #10: Bell Tower Wing, Bell Tower Courtyard – Take the right stairs up hallway outside the music room. Unlock the Level 1 door. Down the old corridor, you’ll find a puzzle door.

? = Salamander (Spiked Lizard), 6

= Salamander (Spiked Lizard), 6 ?? = Runespoor (3-Headed Snake), 3

Puzzle Door #11: Bell Tower Wing, Bell Tower Courtyard – Next to the Floo Flame, unlock the door to the corridor that leads to the Library Annex. The puzzle door is near the stairs.

? = Graphorn (2-Horned Beast), 2

= Graphorn (2-Horned Beast), 2 ?? = Unicorn (Horned Snake), 1

Puzzle Door #12: Astronomy Wing, Charms Classroom – In the same room as the Floo Flame. You can’t miss it.

? = Graphorn (2-Horned Beast), 2

= Graphorn (2-Horned Beast), 2 ?? = Giant Squid (Tentacle Beast), 7

Enjoy your collection chest rewards after opening all 12 puzzle doors.