The Day Before / TDB Has Scheduled A New Dev Vlog On YouTube This Week

The name change may be a mere placeholder for now, but it may also end up being the final name of the game if (huge if) it releases.

Fntastic has posted a scheduled YouTube video for The Day Before.

Fntastic promised this video a few days earlier; stating on Twitter:

“A video of the development of #thedaybefore since 2019 will be posted soon. The game is getting better every day. Our team works hard to give you the best possible product.”

You can see the tweet below, that they have also shared some before and after photos of two zombies that they had been working on for the game.

And then, on February 14, they shared a link to the YouTube video, which you can see here. This video comes with this description:

“In this video, we’ll show how we’ve been developing TDB since 2019. The game has constantly changed and improved since then. It became possible with a real internal breakthrough of our team at Fntastic and our publisher Mytona support.

The video will be going live on February 17, 2023.

With this move, Fntastic does seem to demonstrate they have a better understanding of the PR crisis the company and the game is going through right now. Their previous tweets and statements had seemed disconnected, reactionary, and hastily sent.

The current crisis the company is managing is that the gameplay video they had released a few days ago was pulled off of YouTube because of the copyright dispute. As we had reported and found out, that trademark for The Day Before was taken by a dev for a mobile calendar app. The dev went so far as to name their company The Day Before, raising questions about their credibility as well.

The most interesting thing in this announcement to me is the simple fact that Fntastic have renamed their video to TDB Dev Vlog | Life at Fntastic. That will likely do as a placeholder name for YouTube, so Fntastic will likely be able to share new gameplay footage in this upcoming video. But, it also could possibly be the name they run with if they aren’t able to secure the copyright. For an example of how this works out outside of video games, you can read this article about how two wrestlers changed their tag team name from The Revival to FTR.

But overall this does seem like the right move for the studio overall. Many fans and skeptics have questions about the company, the claimed volunteer status of their employees, the alleged heavy asset use for their teasers. Fntastic is making their opportunity to answer these questions. Even now, many people are raising their doubts on the comments and chat section of the upcoming video. But that they are still commenting at all suggests they are still interested in the game, and hope it can live up to what the original trailer promised.

The Day Before / TDB is planned for release on November 10, 2023, on PC via Steam. Follow GameRanx for future updates on this game.