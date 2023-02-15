Jensen Ackles Shows Child Wizards How It’s Done With New Atomic Heart Trailer

Focus Entertainment has tapped onto Hollywood to help promote their upcoming Soviet dystopia sci-fi shooter, Atomic Heart.

They have a new trailer out starring Jensen Ackles, best remembered for playing the character Dean Winchester, originally from Supernatural and now in the current day spinoff, The Winchesters. Jensen also has experience in the video game industry. He voiced Kyle Madican for the PlayStation Portable shooter and Parasite Eve spinoff The 3rd Birthday. He also voiced Gibson in the TRON: Evolution licensed games.

For Atomic Heart, he shows up just as a mysterious budding child wizard, wearing her pointed hat & British school uniform, fails to produce any spells to fight the bots in front of her. She asks him how they can fight the robot apocalypse, and he promptly shows her how to use a makeshift, mechanical, macuahuitl-like axe to just tear the thing down. Also he has lightning powers. As Jensen puts it, it’s the Atomic Way.

The first thing you are all thinking is what I was thinking too. No, I don’t know if Jensen Ackles did voice work for Atomic Heart. If you take a close look at his costume in this trailer, his uniform gives the name Major Mechayev, S.A. The actual protagonist’s name in is Major Sergei Nechaev, AKA, P-3. So it’s clearly a different name, but they may have given him a similar sounding name as a joke? It certainly looks like it could be a hint that he’s a part of the game.

A quick check on both of Jensen’s IMDB and Mobygames profiles do not show him as voicing a character in the game. It must be said neither IMDB nor Mobygames gets that sort of information from Hollywood or game producers in advance; more commonly they independently verify this after the fact. So both IMDB and Mobygames will find out the same time that we do.

It would not really make sense for Focus Entertainment to pay Jensen the big bucks to just star in a trailer. It is possible that the publisher thought Atomic Heart needed some good hype going, so they got the star after the fact. I suppose it could be one of those things where they wish they thought to get him in hindsight, but with how hype this trailer is, we definitely hope this is just a teaser for a bigger role for him in this thing.

Atomic Heart will be released on February 21, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam. You can watch the trailer below.