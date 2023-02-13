Hogwarts Legacy: Locations You Need To Visit First | Open-World Exploration Guide

Hogwarts Legacy is a beautiful open-world game with so much to explore for Harry Potter fans. Not only are there so many places inside the castle to see as a student, but there are also so many things to see outside of the castle. Today we will be going over some of the locations you will want to visit first once you start exploring the game.

Hogsmeade

Hogsmeade is an area that players will actually be visiting often. It is a small little town that has all the shops you will need to visit every so often. Each shop has its own little personality which only makes it more exciting and fun to want to explore all of them. There are many activities that you can partake in while visiting the town as well, including shopping for a broom or wand as well as other items.

The Common Rooms

The Common Rooms are one of the most beautiful and fun places to visit. Each one is exclusive to whichever of the four Hogwarts Houses you might have. It is a wonderful small place for you and your fellow students to rely together on. Every Common Room has a password that is needed to enter, and have their famous secret entryways as well. Each one fits its own personality and it makes it even more exciting when it comes to picking which Hogwarts Legacy house you choose to be a part of.

The Great Hall

The Great Hall is yet another place that many Harry Potter fans will immediately recognize. This is a place where the students dine as well as where holidays are celebrated. There are floating candles all around to light up the room and give it an even more cozy vibe. The Great Hall is a location that you will definitely want to visit soon, if not right away after starting the game.

The Forbidden Forest

The Forbidden Forest is a place you might think you aren’t supposed to go to often, but it is one of the most interesting places to visit. The forest houses many magical creatures which you will want to see. These creatures have their own Dens around the forest which you can find. There will be many challenges to face along the way. It is a great place to explore. Just be careful!

We hope you have a great time exploring these locations and seeing all the magical things surrounding you. Hogwarts Legacy has some of the best graphics and will keep you feeling like you are finally living the Harry Potter life you’ve wanted since you were a kid.