Palia Has Layed Off A Bunch Of People Right After Beta Release

Everyone and their mama know that the video game industry has been struggling to what seems no end, as not only have there been many issues with AI trying to develop video games for certain companies, which then only takes away jobs from others, but the times are getting tough which leads to places mot having as much money as they normally would.

Palia is a MMO that is free-to-play, but the way it makes its money is through players purchasing things inside the game, a lot like Fortnite. Singularity 6, who are the developers, have experienced their own set of layoffs now, having laid off 35 percent of their workers now, according to IGN.

The layoffs apparently happened on Thursday, and that is when the workers who were let go beyond posting on their social medias about what had happened. Singularity 6 also released a statement which can be read from below.

Following Palia’s release on Steam, we evaluated the support needed to deliver the highest-quality gameplay service for long-term stability. We made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce, which impacted around 35 percent of our talented and hardworking team members. We value their contributions and are committed to supporting them throughout this process, including severance, work-placement and career guidance assistance, and retainment of all company-provided development equipment.

This decision was not made lightly, and comes after careful consideration of our development and business needs to support Palia and its community. We remain committed to delivering passion in imagination, and maintaining the dedication and creativity that our community expects and deserves. We appreciate your understanding and support of our studio and affected team members.

We can hope now that the new Palia life simulater won’t be another one of those cards that fell short and become canceled.