Special Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Controller Sells Out In Under A Minute!

Oh, the irony. When it comes to special editions of products, diehard fans will race to get them because they know they are either very special or could have a unique value to them that could help them sell mightily in the future. It honestly depends on the video game fan themselves to see which they are. A very popular thing in the video game space is to make custom consoles and controllers that tie into some of the major games that are releasing. They know fans will buy them because they’re cool and limited. Such as with a special Hogwarts Legacy PS5 DualSense Controller.

As you can see in the image above, the control has a “magical” look to it, especially with Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry adorning the top center of the piece. Given the popularity of Hogwarts Legacy since its release, and even before then, it’s not surprising that people would want this controller for themselves. However, as the tweet below showcases, it’s doubtful that many of you got it:

Hogwarts Legacy limited edition PS5 DualSense controller was completely sold out in less than 1 minute 😳



See more: https://t.co/f9fXtl3yId pic.twitter.com/R3TOH8MSGl — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) February 13, 2023

Yep. The controller sold out in less than a minute, which is odd when you think about it. We’ve indeed seen things sell out fast, but a PS5 controller selling out in less than a minute? Doesn’t that feel peculiar? Turns out, many are mad at the situation because it appears that bots were the ones who bought the controller the moment they got on sale.

Sadly, that happens to many things these days and can’t be helped. These bots do this because they’re tied to scalpers, who know that some dedicated fans will pay well over the original asking price just to get the product. As such, they’ll rake in the money for their arguably dirty tactic.

That’s not to say that the controller might not get a “second run,” but it was meant to be a “limited edition,” so you can see why the scalpers sent their bots into action.

As noted, Hogwarts Legacy has had quite the launch. Not only is it selling well in multiple regions, especially the UK, but the game has been one of the most-watched things on Twitter. Even the team behind the game noted how awesome it was that so many gamers enjoyed the title on Twitter.

The title has been praised by fans and critics for its recreation of the wizarding world while letting them create their own adventure.