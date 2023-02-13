Hogwarts Legacy Update Will Fix PlayStation 5 Trophies

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the more anticipated and hyped-up video games of 2023 so far. Players couldn’t wait to get their hands on the title, and when it finally arrived, it saw massive numbers. The early access alone for the game saw big hits on both Twitch and Steam. But now that the game has been released for everyone on modern platforms and the PC, some fans are reporting a few more bugs and technical issues. In fact, one of the more annoying bugs some PlayStation 5 owners are dealing with is trophies not being registered.

Hogwarts Legacy might have been a frustrating game if you’re a trophy hunter on the PlayStation 5. Some players are finding that there are bugs preventing players from acquiring the Collector’s Edition trophy. Since this is now something the developers at Avalanche Software are finding out about, a fix is underway. Again, when any new game releases, there are bound to be some bugs that developers are finding out about. That has sparked some quick turnaround rates for fixes, and fortunately, PlayStation 5 owners will have an update tomorrow.

I reached out to Avalanche regarding the broken Hogwarts Legacy trophy and received very good news from CM @FinchStrife



"The issue is fixed and we'll have a patch out Tuesday for it. It will also retroactively fix the issue and pop the Trophy for anyone who didn't get it." https://t.co/kTgWfSwJ8A — Brian English 🏆 (@PS5Trophies_) February 11, 2023

The Hogwarts Legacy title just launched officially for everyone on February 10, 2023, and according to Brian English, who reported the issue online, a trophy fix is coming out tomorrow, February 14, 2023. This update should bring a patch that will remove the issue of obtaining the trophy going forward. Likewise, this will retroactively fix the issue for those who have found their game didn’t trigger the trophy to be unlocked. So you won’t have to start your game over to ensure you are getting the necessary trophies from your current gameplay save.

Meanwhile, Hogwarts Legacy is available to pick up right now if you haven’t already secured yourself a copy. The game was released, as mentioned, on February 10, 2023. But this release date was only for those on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We do know that Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One players will be receiving the game later on in the year. Although, if you’re still looking for a bit more insight into the game that’s free from spoilers, we have you covered. Embedded below is our Before You Buy coverage for Hogwarts Legacy. We’ll share some gameplay and our initial impressions of the title so far.