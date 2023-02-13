Dead Island 2 Goes Gold & Launching Early

Dead Island 2 has been a running joke for some fans. The game was first teased years ago, and since then, it has been stuck in development hell. There wasn’t much hope put into this IP since then, but that slowly changed. We knew that the game exchanged hands with development studios, and Dambuster Studios was bringing out this new iteration. But again, years go on, and we haven’t seen anything unveiled. Fortunately, that finally changed and a new proper reveal. Best of all, for fans that have been patiently waiting for their next step into this game’s universe, the Dead Island 2 build from Dambuster Studios has gone gold.

Developers are celebrating at Dambuster Studios as they unveiled this morning that Dead Island 2 has officially gone gold. There is nothing slowing this game down now before it hits the digital and physical store shelves. But what might also be surprising for some fans is that this game will be launching early. Alongside the announcement of Dambuster Studios going gold for Dead Island 2 was the reveal that we’ll get this game a week early. Players can begin their journey through the undead hellish streets of Los Angeles this April.

You asked for it, you got it. Dead Island 2 went gold and it's coming out a week early.

See you in HELL-A on April 21, 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/8Gu28bIcUS — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) February 13, 2023

The official new release date for Dead Island 2 is now April 21, 2023. Even Dying Light developers are thrilled to see the game is finally making its way out into the marketplace. Of course, if you’re not sure what going gold means, we can explain. Going gold essentially means that the developers are finished with a build that is deemed ready for the public. Now manufacturing can begin to create game discs and packaging to get it ready for physical retail locations. However, that doesn’t mean that the developers are completely done with the game.

SEE YOUUUUUUUU — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 13, 2023

We’ve seen developers continue developing the title and further polishing it for a full launch into the marketplace. Sometimes we will see day one patches as well that will add the final polishing touches to a game before a player starts their campaign. However, we don’t know if that will be the case for Dead Island 2 or not. Currently, Dead Island 2 is set to launch on April 21, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you will find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.