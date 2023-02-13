Splatoon 3’s Latest Splatfest Has Surprise Result!

Some out there might question how strong the bonds of competition are within a Splatfest. Those who say that have clearly never been invested in such a Splatfest before because it’s quite the event every time it comes to the series. Why? Because when you choose a side, you’re not just fighting for yourself. You’re fighting for everyone else who has chosen that side with you, and you all want to win. So when you hear that a team beat you by the end of it, that makes you feel bad. The latest Splatoon 3 Splatfest has come to a close, and there are undoubtedly many sad and angry fans out there.

If you recall, the Splatfest was Dark Chocolate vs. Milk Chocolate vs. White Chocolate. We discussed this on the website before and noted that Milk Chocolate would likely be the winner. Well, we were wrong by a large margin. The Splatfest results came out, and the winner was:

The results are in…and Team White Chocolate wins the #Splatfest with a clean sweep! Congratulations to Team White Chocolate, and remember—we're ALL winners when it comes to Super Sea Snails. Don’t forget to pick yours up in the square! pic.twitter.com/q637PTUtlO — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 13, 2023

Yes. White Chocolate won, and fans can’t believe it. Why? Because White Chocolate is not what you think about when you talk about chocolate! It’s technically not even chocolate, as it’s only made with Choco Butter and not any of the solids from the cocoa plant! So yeah, that was shocking. But if you want even more of a shock, it wasn’t even close!

As you can see, the results of the Splatfest showcase how White Chocolate SWEPT the competition away. The closest they got to losing was in the Tricolor Battle, and even then, they still pulled off the victory.

Look, there have been some close Splatfests in the past, and there have been ones where a surprise victor has emerged. But this, well and truly, might be one of the biggest shocks in Splatfest history. Oh, and we’re not saying that just because we lost. We don’t think anyone predicted a sweep like this.

Focusing on the future, the question that Splatoon 3 fans will wonder is if we’ll have another Splatfest next month or return to the “Big Run.” The first Big Run event was in December and hasn’t been mentioned since then.

Many wonder if the Salmon Run-inspired super event will undergo some changes based on feedback from players, but we can’t say for certain.

If we get yet another Splatfest, the question becomes a question of topics. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for the game.