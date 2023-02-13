Industry Insider Speculates A Big Announcement Will Be Coming Tomorrow

We’re starting off a brand new week, and with it comes plenty of speculation and hype about what new announcements could be coming. However, one industry insider is adding some fuel to the fire with expectations that tomorrow might have some kind of notable announcement. Of course, speculation can run rampant now as we don’t have any particular indication as to where or what this announcement could be. While fans start to chime in online, it’s best not to take this information as anything more than just a rumor.

The Snitch recently tweeted out regarding their love for random Tuesdays. That statement has caught quite a bit of attention online as players are thinking tomorrow could be a notable announcement. One of those announcements that have been rumored lately is the next PlayStation State of Play. If you recall, it was last week that rumors started to spread online that Sony would be getting ready to bring out their first notable stream event for 2023. Marketing might be getting to gear up since both Nintendo and Microsoft have already embraced 2023 with their own showcases of what’s to come.

There's nothing like random Tuesdays — The Snitch (@insider_wtf) February 13, 2023

It was last month that Microsoft held their Developer Direct stream, which highlighted a few games coming into the marketplace. This event also allowed the shadow drop of Hi-Fi: Rush from Tango Gameworks. Meanwhile, Nintendo recently held their Nintendo Direct for the month of February, and that also came with new trailers for the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with the announcement of Game Boy titles coming to the Nintendo Switch. So there is more attention on Sony and what they might bring out to the public next.

With more rumors suggesting a State of Play is coming, perhaps tomorrow we’ll get the announcement with the date and time when players should tune in. Although, with it being a State of Play, these events won’t have too many big announcements. It’s been rumored that this would be a low-key State of Play with more focus on the bigger video game titles that would be coming to the PlayStation Showcase. But again, these are just rumors right now, as nothing official has been unveiled from Sony yet.