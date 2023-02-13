Redfall Keyboard & Mouse Support Confirmed For Xbox Series X/S

2023 is looking to be quite filled with incredible video game releases. Later this year, we have a new title from Arkane which will be their first big video game release that will launch exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. If you’ve been following the studio, then you know that their next big video game release is Redfall. This new open-world FPS will be pinning players against a legion of vampires. However, we’re finding out today that the game will feature keyboard and mouse support for the Xbox Series X/S platform.

While this game is launching on the Xbox Series X/S platform, you won’t be restricted to just dealing with a controller. Instead, the game will provide players with the option to play through the game using a keyboard and mouse. There are plenty of players out there that feel using a keyboard and mouse offers a far superior experience when it comes to FPS games. That might give you a slight edge as you battle off the vampires and cultist groups on the island of Redfall. Although, this might have been included for the fact that we don’t have any PvP.

News of console keyboard and mouse support came from the official Xbox store page for Redfall. But it might have been an omitted feature if there was an active PvP mode planned. Players could feel that the keyboard and mouse players would have an advantage over those that are just using a controller. But since this game only features a cooperative FPS experience, there’s nothing here that would give a competitive edge. Out of speculation, that’s likely a pretty key reason why the studio offered this feature in the game.

For now, we still have some time to wait before we can actually get our hands on Redfall. Currently, Arkane Austin is looking to bring Refall out into the marketplace on May 2, 2023. When the game does release into the market, you will find it available on both Xbox Series X/S and the PC platform. Again, the game is an FPS experience where players are battling off a legion of vampires that have invaded and isolated the titular island town of Redfall, Massachusetts. When you’re not fighting off angry vampires seeking to sink their teeth into you, there is a group of cultists that have bowed down to the vampire legion and obeyed their orders to take out those who oppose their rule.