Hogwarts Legacy Developers Thanks Fans For Hitting A Massive Milestone On Twitch

Hogwarts Legacy is a game that was highly talked about. For a few years, players were eager to dive into the world of Harry Potter. Now that the game is available for those who have early access, gameplay footage, and streams are popping up regularly. In fact, there are already some massive achievements for Hogwarts Legacy. Developers are finding that the game has already hit a record on Twitch for being the number one single-player game on Twitch. That’s just early access players, too, as we’ll see viewers likely continue to pour in online tomorrow when the game officially hits the marketplace for everyone.

If you haven’t already caught word of it, Hogwarts Legacy made some truly impressive numbers on both Steam and Twitch. For Steam, there were over 300,000 concurrent players at launch, and there were even more on Twitch. Twitch streams had over 1.28M concurrent viewers. That is a massive number, and it is marked as the number one single-player game ever on Twitch. It’s clear that players are eager to dive into this game, and while most are waiting for tomorrow’s launch, what better way to get a bit of the experience than by watching a Twitch stream?

Thanks to YOU #HogwartsLegacy is officially the #1 Single Player game ever on @Twitch with 1.28M peak concurrent viewers at launch. pic.twitter.com/xRebFwUqD4 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 9, 2023

Today, Hogwarts Legacy developers have taken to their Twitter account, thanking players for hitting such an outstanding record on Twitch. We’re sure that has to be a great feeling knowing that so many players around the world are enjoying their work. Despite the controversies that surrounded the IP, it doesn’t seem that there is anything slowing Hogwarts Legacy from being a massive hit. As a result, we expect the number to be quite stunning tomorrow for concurrent players and viewers.

Again, Hogwarts Legacy was available to those who had early access. However, the official launch of the game is set on February 10, 2023. This date will launch the game officially on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, those on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One will have to wait until later this year. In the meantime, those of you who want more information on the game, along with some gameplay footage free from spoilers, are in luck. We have our Before You Buy coverage for this game in the video we have embedded below.