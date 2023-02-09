Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Will Have Plenty Of Droids To Battle

Star Wars is known for bringing quite a variety of races, wildlife, and droids. It’s always a thrilling experience to go through the different films and animated series to see what might pop up. Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was given quite a few enemies to face against. From the inquisitors hunting Cal down to the different beasts that popped up during your explorations, there were quite a few action-packed combat moments. Of course, there is plenty of expectation to see even more variety of characters added into the mix for the sequel.

Respawn Entertainment is still developing through the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor title. While we might have to wait a bit longer because of a delay, we do have a new breakdown. Recently, IGN posted an exclusive showcasing the different enemies you can find within the game. It looks like this particular installment is really upping the number of droids players will fight against. There are a variety of different droids as well, so don’t go into battle thinking you’ll be fighting off the simple B1 Droids. Those fellas are not only iconic but easily destroyed by rebels.

If you’re a fan of the Star Wars franchise, you might already be well-informed about the different droids. While there might be more droids added into the mix outside of what IGN reported, here are the droids we know will be coming to the game. It’s reported that players will face B1 Droids, B2 Droids, BX Droids, Droideka, IG-100 Magna Guard, DT Sentry Droid, and the KX Security Droid Enforcer. Of course, those are just a few of the enemies we’ll face when players embark on their journey through the game campaign.

While these droids are pretty vast in the game, they each have their own unique attributes. For instance, KX Security Droid Enforcers are more of a bawling-type enemy, while the DT Sentry Droid is a bit of a tank to deal with. Likewise, you might be familiar with the Droideka as it was quite a popular addition to the Star Wars prequel movies. Add this to the fact you’ll be fighting off more inquisitors, and troopers to different beasts found on the planets you explore, then get ready for heavy-duty combat. Of course, we’ll have to wait until the game officially launches to see what other enemies are included and how they will differ among each other.

As mentioned, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was delayed. Players can expect the game to launch on April 28, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.